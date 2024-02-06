From Chicken Nugget to Hospital Playlist spin-off: Netflix's 2024 new Korean lineup trailer featuring first looks and more leaves fans in a trance

Netflix has released its official preview for the 2024 docket of upcoming and ongoing K-dramas and films. From The Bequeathed to Officer Black Belt and more, the roster is decked with highly anticipated dramas and movies, promising a delightful visual treat for viewers throughout this year. The star-studded dramas feature South Korea's biggest names, such as Lee Jae-wook, GOT7's BamBam, Go Min-si, Kim Tae-ri, Go Youn-jung, Kim Da-mi, and more.

Netflix made a formal commitment to dedicate $2.5 billion to Korean content over the following four years in August 2023. This was a reflection of Netflix's dual status as the top streaming service in the nation—it has an estimated 6.5 million subscribers or more—and its newfound prominence as one of the major exporters of Korean television shows and films.

Netflix dramas and shows to be released in the first quarter of 2024

On February 6, Netflix unveiled a compilation preview trailer for the upcoming Korean dramas and shows on its roster for 2024. The clip officially confirmed the arrival of popular K-dramas and variety shows, namely, Sweet Home 3, Gyeongseong Creature 2, Single's Inferno 4, Physical: 100 Season 2, Queen of Tears, Squid Game, Hellbound 2, The Great Flood, Uprising, and more.

Renowned actors such as Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Woo-bin, Kim Ji-won, Kim Hyun-joo, Wo Do-hwan, Kim Da-mi, and Go Youn-jung, among others, are all set to light up the Netflix screen with their intriguing series. The exciting 2024 Korean content lineup has heightened anticipation for what to look forward to as the year progresses.

Among the films and shows mentioned, Park Hyung-sik's ongoing Netflix rom-com drama Doctor Slump was released on January 27, 2024, and has been consistently receiving great reviews. Kim Hyun-joo and Park Hee-soon's occult thriller-mystery drama, The Bequeathed, aired on January 19, 2024, and has successfully kept viewers hooked on the show with its edgy and intriguing plot.

Expand Tweet

The first quarter also includes Captivating the King starring Jo Jung-suk and Don Lee's Badland Hunters, which were released on January 21 and January 26, respectively.

It is important to bear in mind that the majority of the shows have not announced their release dates yet. However, the dates of some Korean films and shows are available.

A Killer Paradox: February 9

Risqué Business: The Netherlands and Germany: February 20

My Name is Loh Kiwan: March 1

Netflix dramas and shows to be released in the first quarter of 2024

Expand Tweet

The Q1 of 2024 includes shows such as Choi Woo-shik's A Killer Paradox is slated to be released on February 9, 2024. This dark comedy series narrates the story of a college student entangled in a murder mystery who becomes the main suspect. The variety show Risqué Business: The Netherlands and Germany is scheduled to release on February 20.

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki returns with the Netflix film My Name is Loh Kiwan, which will premiere on March 1. The film is about a North Korean defector who seeks refuge in Belgium and comes face-to-face with another world full of hostilities.

Expand Tweet

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won feature as a gorgeous chaebol married couple in Queen of Tears, which will be released in March 2024. The comic-mystery drama Chicken Nugget shows a woman entering an ambiguous store and accidentally turning into a "chicken nugget" while her father and husband team up to turn her back into a human.

Popular reality show Physical: 100 is returning with another season, Underground, and is set to be released in the first quarter of 2024 as well; however, the dates are yet to be announced.

Netflix dramas and shows to be released in the second quarter of 2024

Expand Tweet

The second quarter includes series such as Sweet Home Season 3, Train To Busan director Yeon Sang-ho's Parasyte: The Grey, which is an adaptation of the popular manga Kiseijuu by Iwaaki Hitoshi. Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun, Kwon Hae-hyo, and Kim In-kwon are among the strong cast members.

The second quarter of 2024, from April to June, also includes the improvisational adventure mystery series Agents of Mystery, in which six agents—Lee Yong-jin, John Park, Lee Eun-ji, Hye-ri, Kim Do-hoon, and Karina—investigate strange phenomena that defy scientific explanations. The roster also includes Hierarchy, which is about Jusin High School where the top 0.01% of students maintain law and order, but a reclusive transfer student threatens their unbreakable universe.

The 8 Show is a sensuous yet risky game show. Eight people imprisoned in an enigmatic eight-story structure compete to win money as time goes on. The list then extends to Super Rich in Korea, which showcases several multi-billionaires from South Korea and their lifestyles.

Quarter 2 wraps up with Go Youn-jung starring Resident Playbook (working title), which is a spin-off of the beloved cult classic series Hospital Playlist. The release date is yet to be announced. The drama will star actress Go Youn-jung, who shot to fame with her previous drama, Alchemy of Souls.

Netflix dramas and shows to be released in the third quarter of 2024

Expand Tweet

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2, starring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, leads the third quarter of 2024, although the release date is yet to be set. The second instalment will explore the lives of a man named Ho-jae, who looks identical to Jang Tae-sang (Seo-joon) from 1945, and Chae-yook, who mysteriously survived for decades since the spring of 1945.

Officer Black Belt, starring Kim Woo-Bin, focuses on the eccentricities of Lee Jung-do (Woo-Bin), a martial arts specialist with nine degrees of proficiency in taekwondo, kumdo, and judo combined, as he takes a job as an electronic criminal surveillance watcher.

Expand Tweet

In this mystery thriller series, The Frog, starring Kim Yoon-seok and Yoon Kye-sang, a strange woman stays in a hotel one summer, and the man's life starts to fall apart, leaving him clinging to his old habits. Netflix is also set to release the variety show The Influencer, which will showcase various social media influencers who go up against one another in this unscripted format and establish one's influence.

The Whirlwind follows about South Korean Prime Minister Park Dong-ho (played by Sol Kyung-gu), who wants to overthrow the corrupt establishment, opposes the deputy prime minister (Kim Hee-ae) of the economy, and a confrontation occurs. Meanwhile, the third quarter will be wrapped up with celebrity chef Baek Jong-won's variety show Unknown Chefs.

Netflix dramas and shows to be released in the fourth quarter of 2024

Expand Tweet

South Korean actor Gong Yoo returns with The Trunk, which is about terrible truths emerging from a covert dating agency. He also has a special cameo in Squid Game 2, although it is unknown when the drama will air. In addition, the retitled Park Chan-wook-produced movie Uprising will also air in the last quarter of 2024.

Mr Plankton is a story about a depressed man and the unhappiest woman and how destiny ties them together in their quest for happiness. The drama includes actors Woo Do-hwan as Hae-jo, Lee Yoo-mi as Jo Jae-mi, and Oh Jung-se as Eo Heung, among others. The Great Flood, starring Kim Da-mi, is a sci-fi show that centers around a kid and how she tries to rescue him from a building during a flood.

Expand Tweet

October to December 2024 will see the release of Single's Inferno Season 4, which promises its viewers an interesting cast lineup and more plot twists.

Uprising tells the story of two childhood friends who became enemies during a turbulent period in the Joseon era. Jong-ryeo, an heir of Joseon's most powerful military family, and Cheon-yeong, who is hailed as the master of incredible martial skill. The story is set in the turbulent aftermath of the Joseon era.

In addition, Zombiverse Season 2 and Kim Hyun-joo's Hellbound Season 2 will be released on Netflix by the end of 2024.

Fans react to Netflix's roster of new Korean shows and films for 2024

Netflix's announcement of Korean content slated for a release in 2024 was met with much enthusiam from fans and viewers.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are eagerly waiting for all these Korean dramas and shows to be released soon. Several of these shows have yet to confirm their release dates.