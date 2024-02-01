"Brings back good old days memory": Netizens draw comparison of Park Hyung-sik's 'The Heirs' with his ongoing drama 'Doctor Slump'

JTBC debuted a brand-new K-drama called Doctor Slump, which stars Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye, on January 27, 2024. It may not be apparent to certain viewers that Hyung-sik and Shin-hye previously collaborated on another drama ten years ago. They had a prior role in the hugely successful teenage high school K-drama The Heirs (The Inheritors).

The ongoing drama Doctor Slump, streaming on Netflix, also shows Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye as highly competitive high school students who eventually become doctors. Fans are amazed to see how similar the characters are in both these series, considering they are a decade apart.

"Love them": Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye reunite after 11 years for Doctor Slump

In the recently released Netflix series, Park Shin-hye plays Nam Ha-neul, an anesthesiologist experiencing depression and symptoms of burnout syndrome. Park Hyung-sik plays Yeo Jung-woo, a plastic surgeon who falls from grace into an economic downturn due to a false allegation regarding his medical practice.

The first two episodes show the major characters crossing paths years after their ferocious rivalry during their undergraduate years, showcasing them being more bewildered than happy.

The Heirs, sometimes called The Inheritors, is a 2013 television program that starred Park Shin-hye, Park Hyung-sik, Kim Woo-bin, and Lee Min-ho in the key parts. The drama centers on a group of affluent, entitled high school kids who are set to inherit their families' corporate empires and must overcome obstacles to grow and change.

Fans took to X and shared how many similarities they find in Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye's high school squabbling scenes from the new JTBC and Netflix K-drama The Heirs.

The show aims to be a commentary on how people deal with psychological illnesses they may have. Director Oh Hyun-jong, renowned for his work in Only One Person and other projects, teamed up with screenwriter Baek Sun-woo, famous for working in Rude Miss Young-Ae.

Fans are anticipating the arrival of new episodes featuring the fan-favorite "Romcom Dream Team" of Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye.

New episodes of Doctor Slump will be released on February 3 and 4, 2024, on Netflix and JTBC.