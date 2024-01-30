"Insert Taehyung": Fans emotional to see the BTS idol missing as Wooga Squad & Park Shin-hye join Na PD's LIVE radio broadcast

BTS' Kim Taehyung has been serving in the South Korean military since December 11, 2023, but the group's fandom recently had an online meltdown due to him. Apparently, on January 30, 2024, director Na Yeong-seok, who is often referred to as Na PD-nim, mentioned invited South Korean actress Park Shin-hye and actor Park Hyung-sik during his LIVE radio show Egg is Coming on his YouTube account, Channel Fullmoon.

In addition, during the livestream, Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik made a surprise appearance, taking everyone aback. It was at this moment that the BTS fandom became emotional and tweeted that if Taehyung hadn't been serving in the military, he would have joined the Wooga squad and Park Shin-hye in Na PD's LIVE radio show.

For the unversed, "Wooga Squad" is the name of Kim Taehyung's friend circle, which consists of actor Park Seo-joon of The Marvels fame, Choi Woo-shik from the Oscar-winning film Parasite, Park Hyung-sik from Soundtrack, and South Korean rapper Peakboy.

"He served more than enough": BTS ARMY photoshops Taehyung's picture into the snippet of Na PD's LIVE show

On January 30, Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye appeared for the LIVE radio show stream of Na Yeong-seok, aka Na PD-nim, to promote their latest drama, Doctor Slump, on Netflix.

Doctor Slump is a romantic comedy series that follows Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye) and Yeo Jeong-woo (Park Hyung-sik) and how their originally antagonistic rapport changes. Both characters experience a fall from grace brought on by different causes, despite having respective promising careers.

Now, while they appeared on Na PD's show to promote their ongoing drama, Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik came to surprise the two actors and their longtime friends in the industry. Several fans of the Rainy Days singer-songwriter expressed their sadness over the idol's military enlistment, due to which they will not be able to see him until June 2025, while others edited a picture of him in the snippet from Na PD's show.

Previously, the Love Me Again singer-songwriter was mentioned during Na PD's LIVE radio show Egg is Coming on his YouTube account, Channel Fullmoon, on January 16, 2024. The director had shared with the viewers that he wanted to call Taehyung, but due to the strict South Korean military regulations, neither he could call nor meet the BTS singer.

Since Na PD had also planned a surprise pre-birthday celebration for the idol on December 8, 2023, before his enlisting, the ARMY was grateful for the filmmaker's sincere care for Taehyung's well-being and happiness. When Na Yeong-seok (Na PD) and Park Seo-joon pleasantly surprised the idol with an early birthday celebration, he was taken aback since his birthday falls on December 30.

Na PD and Park Seo-joon had prepared the Rainy Days singer's favorite meals, made a birthday cake, and planned for the surprise since morning. Evidently, watching all these people together once again on January 30, 2023, at the radio show jogged some old memories for the fans, which made them miss Taehyung even more.

Kim Taehyung enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, and is reportedly set to be discharged in June 2025.