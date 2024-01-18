"It's so endearing": Fans moved as Na PD mentions BTS Taehyung in his radio show and shares he couldn't call the idol due to his ongoing enlistment

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon from BTS wrapped up their five weeks of army bootcamp training and reportedly graduated as "Elite Soldiers." They had enlisted late last year to fulfill their necessary military obligations.

Meanwhile, on January 18, 2024, director Na Yeong-seok, who is often referred to as Na PD-nim, mentioned Taehyung during his LIVE radio show Egg is Coming, on his YouTube account, Channel Fullmoon.

During the latest episode, the South Korean television producer and director talked about Taehyung's enlistment. Na PD mentioned that he wanted to call the Layover singer-songwriter but couldn't, due to the latter's ongoing military regulations. Fans appreciated Na PD's kindness and reacted to the video clip on Twitter, with one fan noting how his relationship with Taehyung is "endearing."

"Na PD loves Taehyung so much": Fans appreciate the South Korean producer for being concerned about the BTS idol

During his LIVE radio show, Egg is Coming, Na Yeong-seok, aka Na PD, discussed with his fellow hosts and viewers that today, January 18, 2024, BTS member Taehyung aka V has been deployed to the Army General Administration School. Na PD mentioned that Taehyung had been discharged from his military bootcamp after graduating as one of the six "Elite Soldiers."

He continued by explaining that the word "discharge" doesn't mean that the BTS idol has been relieved of his military duties. Instead, he has been transferred for further training for the Special Mission Unit/Special Duty Team (SDT). Na PD expressed that unfortunately, he was unable to call the BTS superstar due to military rules.

"Today is the day that Taehyung is being discharged from the training camp. Correct. It is the day today. Today he is discharged from the camp. We were told that his training went well and he is leaving the place in good shape. Of course, the discharge doesn't mean his discharge from the enlistment yet. He now is moving to his assigned unit to enter the next training program. Since Taehyung is enlisted, we cannot call him. Though we want to give him a call."

At the Korea Army Training Centre in Nonsan, 152 kilometres south of Seoul, the two BTS members Namjoon and Taehyung underwent a variety of training since their enlistment on December 11, 2023. The rigorous five-week training routine included basic warfare and manoeuvres for chemical, biological, and radiological protection.

After completing these exercises, they were reportedly promoted to the rank of private. The two global stars were recognized as elite trainees and awarded for their outstanding performance during the boot camp graduation ceremony. About six recruits out of 200 are selected for the honor, and the "Elite Soldiers" receive vacation days as compensation.

Following his explanations, fans went to Twitter and lauded Na PD for showing concern towards the Layover singer-songwriter.

As per the guidelines of the South Korean Armed Forces, the Layover singer-songwriter was permitted to meet with his parents, following the conclusion of the ceremony. Following this, he was reportedly deployed to the Army Administrative School in Yeongdong, North Chungcheong Province, on January 18, 2024. He will spend three weeks there, receiving extra instruction.

Moreover, this additional rigorous training course will reportedly include SDT equipment training, apple training, morning running, CQB (internal mobile combat capabilities), and PRI (shooting skills), among others.

It is important to note that the SDT trainees will be trained under the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and Army personnel. For the unversed, the Special Duty Team (SDT) in South Korea was inspired by the United States SEALs.

Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hyung of BTS is set to feature in IU's upcoming single, Love wins, that is set to be released on January 24, 2024.