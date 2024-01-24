"Oh the drama is back": Fans excited as Netflix officially announces Season 4 of the popular dating reality show Single's Inferno

In a recent update, Netflix has formally confirmed the production of Single's Inferno Season 4. Being the first Korean variety show to air on Netflix and complete a fourth season, this is a significant milestone. Producer Kim Jae-won, who oversaw the three installments before this one, shared his thoughts on the forthcoming season and pledged to up the ante.

Fans were quite excited to get the official confirmation. Since Season 3 kept them on tenterhooks with every single episode, they are anticipating a much more intense Season 4, boosted with more twists and fun. One fan took to Twitter and wrote the "drama is back."

Since its 2021 premiere, the programme has won fans over with its frank and sensual dating escapades on Hell Island, an isolated place exclusive to bachelors. Single's Inferno has accomplished the incredible distinction of being the first Korean entertainment series on Netflix to attain this incredible achievement with the announcement of Season 4.

"I am still processing Season 3": Fans still reeling from the previous season of Single's Inferno, wish to see more unreleased footage

Every season of the programme, which films in the summer and premieres in mid-December, has been a consistent feature of Netflix's release schedule for the previous three years. Single's Inferno Season 4 could air by the end of 2024, barring any delays.

Season 3 garnered over 7 million viewing hours, making it the most popular and striking according to The Korea Herald.

On top of that, Season 3 was exceptional with its cast lineup and unpredictability that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Viewers loved the contestants such as Choi Hye-seon, Lee Jin-seok, Son Won-ik, Yun Ha-jeong, Lee Gwan-hee, and more. Consequently, it topped the global TOP 10 TV series in a non-English genre for five weeks in a row after its debut and was included in the top ten in 31 different countries.

Viewers have loved the off-screen camaraderie between the Single's Inferno Season 3 contestants that they kept asking for more unreleased footage from the show. Ha-jeong and Jin-seok's friendship, Ha-jeong and Gwan-hee's amusing squabble, Won-ik and Hye-seon's date in Paradise Hotel, and more.

Hence, fans expressed their excitement on Twitter for the upcoming Season 4 and also their desire to see more of the Season 3 cast.

Over the seasons, Single's Inferno has continuously demonstrated its appeal. When Season 1 debuted, it became the first Korean entertainment programme to ever rank in the top 10 TV shows worldwide, other than English. Season 2 did equally well, finishing in the same classification for four weeks in a row and exceeding the preceding installment's total watching time of 65.08 million.

Fans expect Single's Inferno Season 4 to air somewhere in December 2024.