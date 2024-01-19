"Netflix robbed us": Netizens react to Choi Hye-seon & Son Won-ik discussing what really happened during their Paradise date in 'Single's Inferno 3'

Recently, Single's Inferno season 3's Choi Hye-seon made an appearance on Son Won-ik's YouTube channel to review a few episodes of Single's Inferno season 3, which aired on January 17, 2024. After the video, Hye-seon expressed her gratitude to Won-ik and said that she had always wished to discuss the program with him.

To his amazement, she said that out of all the competitors, she thought she and Won-ik had the best chemistry. Similarly, Son Won-ik disclosed that since filming Single's Inferno season 3, he and Choi Hye-seon have only gotten closer. He's now realized how much more the two have in common, and they communicate often.

Fans and viewers of the show were stunned to witness their camaraderie in the YouTube video. They were even more shocked to learn that Netflix apparently edited out huge chunks from the duo's Paradise date from episodes 6 and 7, making it look boring. Fans went to X and wrote:

"They really have great chemistry": Fans react to Single's Inferno season 3's Choi Hye-seon and Son Won-ik's friendship

While they were watching their Paradise date from Single's Inferno season 3, Choi Hye-seon and Son Won-ik divulged exclusive details. His profession as a premium realtor in Gangnam, Seoul, astonished her, and her status as a neuroscience student piqued his interest. However, the show did not present it that way.

Instead, the episode seemed to show Son Won-ik just quietly continuing to eat without much interaction with Choi Hye-seon. However, in the YouTube video, he revealed having questioned Hye-seon about her studies and more during their Paradise date.

In fact, Hye-seon and Won-ik said that they ate, spoke, and drank at the restaurant for hours on end. But, the little glimpse that the viewers were given gave the impression that the two had barely connected.

Choi Hye-seon, on the other hand, thought she had fantastic chemistry with Son Won-ik during their date in Single's Inferno season 3. She was also dissatisfied with the amount of her and Won-ik's date scenes that were omitted from the broadcast.

However, once the shoot was over, Won-ik revealed that the two continued to communicate via phone calls sometimes, and on those occasions, he felt that they had a lot in common. He said that in his opinion, sharing more aspects of their lives with each other was enjoyable. He thought that going forward, they both could truly do so much more as a team.

Nevertheless, fans poured their opinions and hearts out on X as they felt robbed by Netflix. Viewers of the show swooned over the chemistry between Choi Hye-seon and Son Won-ik during the video that was aired on Won-ik's YouTube channel.

Several fans noted that finally, they understood why fellow show contestants Park Min-kyu and Yun Ha-bin claimed in Single's Inferno season 3 that Hye-seon and Won-ik have great chemistry. Also, some fans joked about how Lee Gwan-hee would react seeing Choi Hye-seon and Son Won-ik's impeccable chemistry in the YouTube video.

For the unversed, by the end of Single's Inferno season 3, Hye-seon and Gwan-hee left Inferno Island as a couple. Here's how fans hilariously reacted to the clips while swooning over the pair's chemistry simultaneously:

The third season of the dating reality program, Single's Inferno, promised fresh regulations and a revised setup. Filled with plot twists, thrills, drama, and intense competition to woo one another, the Netflix series amassed great viewership ratings.

As the contestants competed in several games to win each other's hearts and pass from the Inferno to Paradise dates, six female competitors and six male competitors made sure the competition was going to be intense.

Single's Inferno season 3 is available to stream worldwide on Netflix.