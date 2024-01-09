On January 9, 2024, Netflix released the final episodes (10 and 11) of the smash-hit reality dating show Single's Inferno 3, unveiling who left the island with their soulmate while others could not find one.

The official synopsis for the reality dating Single's Inferno 3 show is as follows:

"Stranded and ready to mingle, twelve young flirty Korean singles search for love on a deserted island that they can only escape as couples for date nights on their new island paradise."

While Single's Inferno 3 finally showcased its latest four couples who found their soulmates on the show, the remaining four individuals had to leave the inferno alone as they could not find one.

Gwan-hee & Choi Hye-seon, Si-eun & Min-woo, and others left the island together in Single's Inferno 3

Single's Inferno 3 has witnessed the four couples who have confided in each other throughout the series and finally chosen each other among the twelve contestants that have participated in the show, leaving the viewers with various emotions, including happiness, angst, sadness, and more.

Couples

Here are the couples that left the island holding each other's hand in Single's Inferno 3.

1) Ahn Min-young and Lee Jin-seok

Ever since Single's Inferno started, both Ahn Min-young and Lee Jin-seok have been circling back to each other, and they were each other's paradise dates as well. Many viewers have been rooting for the couple as well.

The couple has seen many ups and downs throughout their relationship, be it Ahn Min-young's lack of faith in her choice or Min-ji's entry. However, the duo has finally chosen each other and left Inferno together, holding hands and carrying big smiles, continuing their bickering on their way out.

2) Kim Gyu-ri and Park Min-kyu

Ever since Park Min-kyu headed to paradise with Kim Gyu-ri, he had eyes on her and stayed firm in his decision to choose Gyu-ri repeatedly. The duo finally ended up together when Kim Gyu-ri held Min-kyu's hands, leaving paradise with the hope of getting along with each other.

Fans were elated that Kim Gyu-ri finally recognized her worth and chose a man who promised to hold her hand without any second thoughts in Single's Inferno 3.

3) Choi Min-woo and Si-eun

Viewers have been rooting for Choi Min-woo and Si-eun since the duo laid eyes on each other. Quite introverted and reserved by nature, the pair found comfort in each other's presence and transformed the desired Inferno into their paradise. They are the only couple of the season who never went to paradise but still understood each other through minimal talks.

In the last episode of Single's Inferno 3, Si-eun was given a choice between Choi Min-woo and Son Won-ik, and it was obvious that Si-eun would go for Choi Min-woo. As she selected Choi Min-woo, he stepped forward, held her hands, and the duo left the island together, with the male contestants complimenting that she looked like a princess today.

4) Lee Gwan-hee and Choi Hye-seon

In the last episode of Single's Inferno, Gwan-hee turned the tables as he started crying while watching Hye-seon cry when all the contestants were seated around the bonfire. They had a heartfelt conversation, and both Gwan-hee and Hye-seon opted for each other, leaving the island after spending their first and last paradise date together.

It seemed to many viewers that there was a connection between the duo throughout the show as they kept circling back to each other. However, many viewers were outraged by his red flag behavior throughout the show.

The duo left the island holding each other's hands and making viewers go gaga.

Singles

However, not every contestant found their soulmate on the show and thus had to leave paradise alone.

1) Son Won-ik

Son Won-ik wanted to leave Single's Inferno 3 with Si-eun. However, he could not, as Si-eun left the island with Choi Min-woo. The contestant spent most of his time with Si-eun and even had the first paradise date with her, but had to leave the island alone.

2) Cho Min-ji

Cho Min-ji was confident that Gwan-hee would choose her in every circumstance. However, to her surprise, Gwan-hee left the island with Hye-seon, leaving her shocked and unhappy.

3) Yun Ha-bin

The reserved contestant, Yun Ha-bin, did not have much chemistry with any of the female contestants, and his indifferent behavior with Ha-jeong in paradise resulted in him leaving the inferno alone, thus not ending up with anyone in Single's Inferno 3.

4) Yun Ha-jeong

One of the fan favorites and entertaining contestants throughout the show, Yun Ha-jeong has been true to Gwan-hee throughout the show and even went to choose him. However, the male contestants left Single's Inferno 3 with Hye-seon and friendzoned her.

The eleven-episode Single's Inferno 3 is available to stream on Netflix.