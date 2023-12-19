"The biggest red flag I’ve ever seen": Single's Inferno 3 Gwan-hee under fire for disrespectful behaviour towards female contestants

On December 19, fans of Single's Inferno 3 started calling out Lee Gwan-hee for referring to female contestants as objects. In episode five, when contestant Han Bin asked Gwan Hee about the girls he likes, he replied in a bizarre tone, saying that he likes "this one, that one, and this one," ruining the atmosphere altogether.

The girls, including Kim Gyu-ri, Choi Hye-seon, and Yun Ha-jeong, later talked about his disrespectful behavior amongst themselves. Single's Inferno 3 fans took to social media saying they are proud of the three women who are not letting Gwan-hee treat them like objects.

Single's Inferno 3 is a reality dating show where single people are stranded on an isolated island. They must discover their true love and become a couple to escape the island. They will subsequently be able to enjoy romantic date nights in paradise with their partner.

Fans are proud of Single's Inferno 3 contestants for taking a stand for themselves

In episode 5 of Single's Inferno 3, while all the contestants were seated around the fire, Gwan-hee confessed that he likes three girls. Han-bin asked for their names, to which he replied:

"The three people. This one, that one, and this one."

Han-bin asked again, and Gwan-hee repeated the same sentence. Han-bin insisted that they all have names and asked him to use their names, to which he finally complied. Gyu-ri and Ha-jeong became annoyed, suggesting they did not like how Gwan-hee referred to them.

Even the hosts watching the show said that he went too far and the way he pointed towards them was disrespectful and rude. The incident also ruined the atmosphere, and everyone felt awkward. Ha-jeong confessed that it was demeaning and said she did not feel good about him confessing that way.

As Kim Gyu-ri, Choi Hye-seon, and Yun Ha-jeong gathered in the room, they talked about the incident and how it was awkward for him to be interested in three girls simultaneously. They said that Gwan-hee treats them as backups, which they do not like, and they are annoyed with his arrogant behavior. Gyu-ri also said that she does not even care about him.

They also mentioned that they could care less about what he thinks and continued disclosing moments he shared with other girls, allegedly revealing his plan for the dating show.

After the episode, fans said they were proud of the three girls for taking a stand for themselves. Some were also glad to see no jealousy among them. Fans pointed out how Gwan-hee is a major "red flag" and does not know how to respect women. They are currently boycotting Gwan-hee's behavior and are over the moon, knowing that the girls will not tolerate any behavior that will diminish their worth in Single's Inferno 3.

Check out how fans are reacting to Single's Inferno 3's Gwan-hee's behavior towards female contestants:

Season three of Single's Inferno airs two episodes every week on Netflix. The dating show will run until January 9, 2024.