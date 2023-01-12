“Ugh so rude!” – Why are fans slamming Kim Jin-young from Netflix’s Single's Inferno season 2? 

Netflix's popular South Korean reality TV dating series, Single's Inferno season 2, has finally come to an end. After nine days of staying on a deserted island and forming bonds and connections with one another, it was time for contestants to choose the partner they wanted to leave the island with.

Episode 9 and 10 of the popular series were released on January 10, 2023, at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT. It all boiled down to the singles' last day, where the contestants had to decide who their hearts yearned for.

Although Kim Jin-young wasn't among the first contestants to enter the show and arrived on day three, he made quite an impact on most of the women on the island. From the start, Shin Seul-ki, Lee Nadine and Park Se-jeong seemed interested in him.

Even on his first date to paradise, he chose Seul-ki. After spending the night in paradise, Seul-ki found herself drawn towards Jin-young, and although he liked her, he kept his options open. Towards the end of the season, Lim Min-su entered inferno, and she had her eyes on Jin-young as well.

Lim Min-su even took him to paradise. When Jin-young won the final chance to go to paradise, he wanted to choose Seul-ki, but since she had already left with Jong-woo, he chose Lee Nadine.

The day after their date, the contestants had to make their decision on who they wanted to leave with. The women were already standing in their specified spots, and the men had to walk to the woman they chose.

When it was Jin-young's turn, he walked up to Lee Nadine and stood beside her. While everyone, including Lee Nadine, assumed that the Single's Inferno season 2 contestant chose her, he shocked everyone by wishing her good luck and walked away and stood beside Seul-ki.

Katie @giveashuuush Why did Jin Young stand next to Nadine silently as if he chose her in the end. Ugh so rude! #SinglesInferno2 Why did Jin Young stand next to Nadine silently as if he chose her in the end. Ugh so rude! #SinglesInferno2

Upon witnessing Jin-young snub Lee Nadine in the finale, fans took to social media to share their opinion.

Single's Inferno season 2 fans criticise Kim Jin-young for snubbing Lee Nadine in the finale

Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Kim Jin-young for snubbing Lee Nadine and choosing Seul-ki in the finale.

Many fans claimed those were red flags and that Nadine didn't deserve him. Some fans also trolled him, claiming that in the end, his decision blew up in his face because Seul-ki left the island with Jong-woo.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Gwen 💫 @GabwithGwen #SinglesInferno #SinglesInferno2 Jin Young also played hard to get til the end. He did a fake out standing beside Nadine. I bet that's what made Seul Ki choose Jong Woo tbh. Did you see her face when he was standing next to Nadine? #SinglesInferno 2Ep10 #hallyu Jin Young also played hard to get til the end. He did a fake out standing beside Nadine. I bet that's what made Seul Ki choose Jong Woo tbh. Did you see her face when he was standing next to Nadine? 👀 #SinglesInferno #SinglesInferno2 #SinglesInferno2Ep10 #hallyu https://t.co/t6H778Mmxt

‧₊✜˚.suga_on_the_beat‧₊✜˚. @blackqueen875 I love how jin young pulled that little stunt on Nadine just for it to blow up in his face. #SinglesInferno2 I love how jin young pulled that little stunt on Nadine just for it to blow up in his face. #SinglesInferno2 https://t.co/PvnfM1JFsd

ri𖦹 @germaphobe11 #SinglesInferno2 jin young sleep with one eye open u not abt to do my girl nadine like tht. #SinglesInferno2 jin young sleep with one eye open u not abt to do my girl nadine like tht. https://t.co/WgPv4W3LRs

SpicyScorpio @SpicyScorpio10 Also felt like #Nadine smacking Jin Young in the head with a Harvard pre-med textbook was the ending I personally deserved. #SinglesInferno2 Also felt like #Nadine smacking Jin Young in the head with a Harvard pre-med textbook was the ending I personally deserved. #SinglesInferno2

LYNDA. @omoluabilynda

#singlesinfernoEp10

#SinglesInferno2 Me when Jin young acted like he was going to Nadine to mess with her emotions, ended up picking Seul ki and seul ki choosing Jong woo over him🤣…seul ki is such a queen for that pls 🤣🤣 Me when Jin young acted like he was going to Nadine to mess with her emotions, ended up picking Seul ki and seul ki choosing Jong woo over him🤣…seul ki is such a queen for that pls 🤣🤣#singlesinfernoEp10 #SinglesInferno2 https://t.co/nmKyJJmMyd

LYNDA. @omoluabilynda

Ep10

#SinglesInferno2 What did Jin young do this for when he was gonna choose Nadine??🫣 #SinglesInferno2 Ep10 What did Jin young do this for when he was gonna choose Nadine??🫣😩#SinglesInferno2Ep10#SinglesInferno2 https://t.co/40wIW4BHyA

FAITH | do not tag @bigggggwin



#SinglesInferno2 WTAF I TOT JIN YOUNG PICKED NADINE IN THE FINAL THE HECK. BUT GURL NADINE IS AGAIN WAY TOO BETTER FOR THESE GUYS HAHAHAHAH WTAF I TOT JIN YOUNG PICKED NADINE IN THE FINAL THE HECK. BUT GURL NADINE IS AGAIN WAY TOO BETTER FOR THESE GUYS HAHAHAHAH #SinglesInferno2

Entrapta @Entrapta23 #SinglesInferno2 #Nadine Jin Young was definitely intimidated with Nadine being a doctor. Total red flag how he reacted to a woman having a high profile career Jin Young was definitely intimidated with Nadine being a doctor. Total red flag how he reacted to a woman having a high profile career 🚩🚩🚩 #SinglesInferno2 #Nadine

𝓅𝒸𝓎🍒 @exoss170 in the way he treated Seul-ki and Nadine as well and I am glad he was not chosen After watching #SinglesInferno2 till the end I still think Nadine and Se-jun are the best ! The jin young guy a majorin the way he treated Seul-ki and Nadine as well and I am glad he was not chosen After watching #SinglesInferno2 till the end I still think Nadine and Se-jun are the best ! The jin young guy a major 🚩 in the way he treated Seul-ki and Nadine as well and I am glad he was not chosen

maddie @Dontmin12501230 But I'm so happy for Jong Woo and So-e they deserve to be happy.



#SinglesInferno2 Nadine deserves better than any men in the island so I'm glad she's single rather than being picked by Jin Young who is aBut I'm so happy for Jong Woo and So-e they deserve to be happy. Nadine deserves better than any men in the island so I'm glad she's single rather than being picked by Jin Young who is a 🚩 But I'm so happy for Jong Woo and So-e they deserve to be happy. #SinglesInferno2

Here's what Jin-young told Lee Nadine during the finale of Single's Inferno season 2

When it was Kim Jin-young's turn to make his choice, he first walked towards Min-su. He told her:

"Let’s talk more when we leave the inferno. Thanks for everything."

Min-su replied, saying she had fun. She teared up, and Jin-young asked her whether she was crying, but she denied it.

He then told Min-su:

"See you when we get out of here."

The Single's Inferno star then walked up to Nadine and stood beside her, letting everyone think for a split second that she was his choice. But he ended up telling her that he had a great time with her. He also told her that he would support her future dreams but ended up walking away and choosing Seul-ki.

Single's Inferno season one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.

