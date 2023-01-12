“Ugh so rude!” – Why are fans slamming Kim Jin-young from Netflix’s Single's Inferno season 2? 

Netflix's popular South Korean reality TV dating series, Single's Inferno season 2, has finally come to an end. After nine days of staying on a deserted island and forming bonds and connections with one another, it was time for contestants to choose the partner they wanted to leave the island with.
Episode 9 and 10 of the popular series were released on January 10, 2023, at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT. It all boiled down to the singles' last day, where the contestants had to decide who their hearts yearned for.
Although Kim Jin-young wasn't among the first contestants to enter the show and arrived on day three, he made quite an impact on most of the women on the island. From the start, Shin Seul-ki, Lee Nadine and Park Se-jeong seemed interested in him.
Even on his first date to paradise, he chose Seul-ki. After spending the night in paradise, Seul-ki found herself drawn towards Jin-young, and although he liked her, he kept his options open. Towards the end of the season, Lim Min-su entered inferno, and she had her eyes on Jin-young as well.
Lim Min-su even took him to paradise. When Jin-young won the final chance to go to paradise, he wanted to choose Seul-ki, but since she had already left with Jong-woo, he chose Lee Nadine.
The day after their date, the contestants had to make their decision on who they wanted to leave with. The women were already standing in their specified spots, and the men had to walk to the woman they chose.
When it was Jin-young's turn, he walked up to Lee Nadine and stood beside her. While everyone, including Lee Nadine, assumed that the Single's Inferno season 2 contestant chose her, he shocked everyone by wishing her good luck and walked away and stood beside Seul-ki.
Upon witnessing Jin-young snub Lee Nadine in the finale, fans took to social media to share their opinion.
Single's Inferno season 2 fans criticise Kim Jin-young for snubbing Lee Nadine in the finale
Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Kim Jin-young for snubbing Lee Nadine and choosing Seul-ki in the finale.
Many fans claimed those were red flags and that Nadine didn't deserve him. Some fans also trolled him, claiming that in the end, his decision blew up in his face because Seul-ki left the island with Jong-woo.
Here's what Jin-young told Lee Nadine during the finale of Single's Inferno season 2
When it was Kim Jin-young's turn to make his choice, he first walked towards Min-su. He told her:
"Let’s talk more when we leave the inferno. Thanks for everything."
Min-su replied, saying she had fun. She teared up, and Jin-young asked her whether she was crying, but she denied it.
He then told Min-su:
"See you when we get out of here."
The Single's Inferno star then walked up to Nadine and stood beside her, letting everyone think for a split second that she was his choice. But he ended up telling her that he had a great time with her. He also told her that he would support her future dreams but ended up walking away and choosing Seul-ki.
Single's Inferno season one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.