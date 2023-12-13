Single's Inferno 3: Cast, new rules, release schedule & all you need to know

Single's Inferno 3 has been the talk of the town ever since Netflix revealed the season renewal for its popular reality dating show. The show's concept revolves around a group of single men and women who are put together on a stranded island, and their only escape to Paradise is as a couple. The natural competitive environment spices up the show with the dramatic scenarios and events that fall out between the contestants.

Season 3 of the show premiered on December 12, 2023, and its several intriguing factors already have the viewers glued to their seats. Unlike its previous two seasons, several of the rules have shifted, and excitingly, one of the show's hosts is Dex, a former contestant in Singles Inferno season 2. As Single's Inferno 3 continues to build the viewers' anticipation, they can hardly wait for the release of the show's consecutive episodes.

All you need to know about the popular reality dating show sequel, Single's Inferno 3

With only three episodes released so far, Single's Inferno 3 has already shocked the audience with the fast progression of dynamics between the contestants. The show's producer, Kim Jae-won, shared that he was shocked at the pace at which the contestants were moving, and it was obviously due to changes in the rules that were followed in the first two seasons.

Single's Inferno 3: New Rules

After much criticism for its second season being too similar to its first, Single's Inferno 3's production team decided to switch it up a little. While the primary rules, such as not revealing one's identity and other personal details to fellow contestants, still stand true, a few changes have shocked the audience.

In the first two seasons, the contestants were only allowed to go to Paradise towards the show's end. However, Single's Inferno 3 allows couples to go to Paradise within 30 minutes of meeting each other, naturally increasing the sense of competitiveness among the contestants. Producer Kim Jae-won added that the audience will find out about a hidden rule in the show as they watch it.

Additionally, Netflix's unscripted lead for Korea, Yoo Ki-hwan, stated that Single's Inferno 3's Paradise isn't what it used to be in the earlier two seasons. In an interview with Tudum, he said,

"What used to be ‘Paradise’ and ‘Inferno’ will change completely. Especially when it comes to ‘Paradise’ — it won’t just be a luxurious resort, but more of a special and intimate place where the couples have a chance to dive deeper into each other’s emotions, elevating the romance."

The cast of Single's Inferno 3

1. Kim Gyu-ri: A 28-year-old model who works for fashion and beauty brands. She has a bright personality but is usually casual around new people.

2. Choi Hye-seon: She is currently studying at Ewha Women’s University, majoring in bioinformatics in the Life Sciences Department. She also dwelled on other academic routes, such as attending an online internship at Silicon Valley, completing a biomedical science internship at Seoul Nationa University, and partaking in another course from Durham University.

The 26-year-old college student considers herself to be a ball of sunshine, and her Instagram account is @hazelchoiii.

3. Choi Min-woo: He is a shy, introverted part-time model who's kickstarting his career through Instagram photoshoots and brand deals. He admits his confidence in his strong physique and broad shoulders. His Instagram handle is @choimin_woo.

4. Lee Jin-seok: A 31-year-old who runs three cafes in Daegu. His roles include making coffee and baking desserts and cakes while handling the store's daily operations. He loves weight training and is often found intimidating until his cute smile appears. His Instagram handle is @seok_lj, and he has over 900 followers.

5. An Min-young: She is a 26-year-old pilates instructor who runs her own studio. She's in charge of all the studio managers and takes one-on-one sessions with her clients. She's also popular for her modeling career and won the title of Miss Korea Busab 2023. Her Instagram, @my_floria_, has over 40.3K followers.

6. Lee Gwan-hee: Lee is a 36-year-old professional basketball player who takes the shooting guard position at LG Sakers. He's previously appeared on a few reality shows like Running Man. His Instagram, @leegwanhee0429, carries over 18.3K followers.

7. Son Won-ik: His profession most likely involves an activity at a professional boxing gym. His Instagram, @hiwonik, showcases that he's a frequent marathon runner, has a YouTube channel, and occasionally models.

8. Yun Ha-bin: His Instagram, @yunhxvin, reveals that he is an actor. He's also showcased his relationship with martial arts through his introduction video for the show.

9. Yun Ha-jeong: She is a 26-year-old office worker at a medical clothing company. She's in charge of customer service, purchase orders, etc. Her Instagram, @hi__jjeong2, carries over 13K followers.

10. Park Min-kyu: He is a 34-year-old police officer at the Korea Coast Guard Special Rescue Team. His job includes responding to ship-related incidents and other patient rescues. His Instagram handle is @ssrt_mk.

11. Yu Si-eun: With her cute and expressive personality, she is often compared to BLACKPINK's Jennie. Her Instagram, @yoo__si, carries over 71.1K followers, and her posts convey that she's most likely a TV personality. She has also showcased herself as a model and a YouTuber. She also won the title of Miss Korea 2022.

Single's Inferno 3 consists of ten episodes, and three have already premiered on December 12. The show's consecutive episodes on Netflix will be released every Tuesday at 3 am EST.

The final episode is expected to be released on January 9, 2024. With several intriguing things consistently falling out of Single's Inferno 3, fans can hardly wait for the series to reach its end.