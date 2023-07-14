10 Korean celebrity cameos in Netflix's Celebrity that left us all surprised

Netflix’s K-drama Celebrity is the talk of the town, not just for its mix of a glamorous world with a mysterious plotline, but also for the number of Korean Celebrity cameos throughout the K-drama. Celebrity is set in a world where social media catapults ordinary individuals into stardom and unveils a tantalizing tale of influencers-turned celebrities in the digital realm.

Park Gyu Young, who is renowned for her amazing performances in Sweet Home, Dali & Cocky Prince, and It's Okay to Not Be Okay, plays Seo A-ri, the protagonist of Celebrity. With Seo A-ri's meteoric rise from an ordinary office worker to a million-follower sensation, this Netflix masterpiece paints a vivid portrait of the colorful and unforgiving world of stardom.

Since the Celebrity K-drama is all about the glamorous world of influencers and celebrities, a few of the real-life Korean celebrity cameos have graced the drama with their unique flair.

Cha Hyun-seung to Lee Jun-ho: All Korean celebrity cameos in Netflix’s K-drama Celebrity

1) Cha Hyun-seung and Oh Jin-taek

Day @RinaPoohs Jintaek being in celebrity proved exactly what I said that everyone who goes on singles inferno(especially szn 1) only goes to get exposure and not love…

The Single’s Inferno stars made their Korean celebrity cameos in the first episode of the Celebrity K-drama, as influencers in a celeb party.

Cha Hyun-seung is a famous K-pop backup dancer and Oh Jin-taek is the CEO of Ascottage, a British-style tailored suit brand. Both of them were widely recognized as they appeared in the reality dating show Single’s Inferno and captivated the audience with their charms.

2) Hook from Street Woman Fighter

Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 @NetflixKR 언제까지 어깨춤을 추게 만들지 모를 아이키&HOOK의 <셀러브리티> 속 그 장면, 연습실 버전 입수

Stepping into the limelight of Celebrity, the talented dance troupe Hook takes center stage in episodes three and eight. These remarkable artists, renowned for their exceptional skills showcased in the reality dance competition Street Woman Fighter, bring their real-life fame to the series.

3) Seol In-ah

Calling all fans of Business Proposal to watch the second lead act as the main character in Netflix’s Celebrity. The talented Seol In-ah steals the spotlight as a Korean celebrity cameo in episode four.

In this captivating appearance, she embodies the character of actress Song Yeon-woo, who finds herself yearning to extend her contract with Han Jun-kyung's (played by Kang Min-hyuk) prestigious beauty company.

4) Lee Sang-yun

The Balmain show in Netflix’s Celebrity was indeed a star-studded affair as it had many renowned Korean celebrity cameos on the red carpet.

Among the distinguished attendees was the charismatic actor Lee Sang-yun acclaimed for his memorable performances in beloved dramas such as My Daughter Seo-young, Angel Eyes, and One the Woman.

5) Hong Ji-yoo

The charming actress Hong Ji-yoon joined the red carpet extravaganza of the Korean celebrity cameos in the Balmain show of the Celebrity K-drama. Her prominent roles in series like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and Criminal Minds have earned her a loyal fan base.

6)David Lee McInnis

Among the Korean celebrity cameos, we also find the Seoul-based American actor David Lee McInnis, who has graced the silver screen in early-aughts films like Typhoon, and in the renowned series of Hawaii Five-0 and Descendants of the Sun, etc.

7) Yun Bo-ra

One of the most notable Korean celebrity cameos from the idol world was the radiant presence of Bora, widely recognized as a former member of the beloved K-pop girl group, Sistar.

8) Eugene Jung

The esteemed real-life actress and model, Eugene Jung, found herself in the presence of the girl of the moment, A-ri, capturing a precious moment together. Known for her mesmerizing beauty and grace, Jung Eugene was among the Korean celebrity cameos who served as a supermodel and muse for a renowned luxury brand, becoming the catalyst for Seol A-ri's meteoric rise to fame.

9) Yuqi from (G)I-DLE

Yuqi, from the famous K-pop band (G)I-DLE, was a definite surprise to audiences worldwide, as she played an important role in the drama for Seo A-ri’s success. Yuqi was a Chinese influencer in the show, who wanted to collaborate with Seo A-ri for their apparel. As a Korean celebrity cameo, Yuqi has a few important scenes in the show with the main characters.

10) Lee Jun-ho

Looks like the King the Land isn’t just a conqueror of one drama, but rather many. Lee Jun-ho’s Korean celebrity cameo definitely evoked a lot of reactions and questions on the sequel of Netflix’s Celebrity. The member of the renowned group 2PM, assumes a mystifying persona within the show, making a captivating appearance towards the climax of the final episode.

In a star-studded showcase of talent, the Netflix drama Celebrity delivers a series of Korean celebrity cameos that leave a lasting impact. From renowned actors and actresses to accomplished dancers and captivating personalities, each cameo adds a touch of intrigue and excitement to the storyline. So if you are looking for a weekend Netflix binge, Celebrity can be your pick.

Poll : 0 votes