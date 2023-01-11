4 viral moments from Single’s Inferno 2 that made our hearts race

Netflix's Single’s Inferno 2 recently released its latest episode and one cannot help but reminisce about the journey that Korean reality show took the viewers through. Known for its similarity to the Western show The Love Island, the concept involves single men and women on an island competing for a place in the coveted 'Paradise' wherein they can interact and go on dates with people they like.

The finale had male contestants choose, and if the female contestant agreed, they would leave the island together. With a fair bit of competition thrown into the mix, the singles fought tooth and nail to stay in 'Paradise', and eventually formed a few couples by the end of Single’s Inferno 2.

Nadine's Ivy League education, adorable hand-holding, and more viral moments from Single’s Inferno 2 that made us swoon

1) Lee Nadine being every Asian parent's dream daughter

Apart from coming across as a nice and caring person throughout the show's run-time, Lee Nadine was among the most-accomplished singles. Her introductory video, where she talks about her majors at Harvard University and future plans, went viral on social media. Even the hosts, which included Super Junior's Kyuhyun and Phantom's Hanhae, were impressed with Nadine's credentials.

With her plans to enter medical school after graduating and continual research on temporal lobe epilepsy, the Single’s Inferno 2 contestant wished to step out of her comfort zone by entering the show. Many netizens on Twitter were disappointed with how her arc ended on the show, considering her educational qualifications and confidence.

2) Han-bin and So-e are the cutest besties

hanbin to soe "you're the most important person to me on Single's Inferno" #SinglesInferno2 soe hanbin friendship is so precioushanbin to soe "you're the most important person to me on Single's Inferno" soe hanbin friendship is so precious 😭💓 hanbin to soe "you're the most important person to me on Single's Inferno" 😭😭😭😭 #SinglesInferno2 https://t.co/7P6QDIYraB

Single’s Inferno 2 might be better known for the romances that developed over the course of the season, but the friendships made along the way were a real treasure for both viewers and contestants. One of these is the beautiful bond between Lee So-e and Kim Han-bin.

While So-e once picked Han-bin to go to 'Paradise' with her because she thought she would have the most fun with him, Han-bin came up to So-e during the final episode to express his support for her, which she wholeheartedly returned with a "Fighting" following which he went to Choi Seo-eun.

3) Kim Se-jun being the greenest flag ever with Lee So-e

THIS SCENE >>>>>> any other scenes in single’s inferno 2 so far for me🤚🏻🤚🏻 cuteness overloadd🥹🥹🥹 THIS SCENE >>>>>> any other scenes in single’s inferno 2 so far for me 😭😭🤚🏻🤚🏻 cuteness overloadd🥹🥹🥹https://t.co/6RL3yr9A9I

So-e and Se-jun had the best development in the show's second season. When Kim Se-jun appeared in the middle of the show out of the blue, So-e was trying to get over Joo Yoong-jae, so Se-jun did not push her or admonish her for not inviting him to Paradise.

During the helicopter ride, he gently held her hand, which, along with the finale where he confidently walked up to her, cemented him as a gentleman in the minds of viewers. Se-jun and So-e became one of the most anticipated couples on Single’s Inferno 2, with some netizens comparing their blossoming relationship to a real-life K-drama romance.

4) Jong-woo's reaction to Seul-ki choosing him makes the hosts cry

what a beautiful ending for jongwoo & seulki 🥺 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “i’ve always dated the person who i liked, but jongwoo is the person who broke the standard i had set. he always approached me first, now i want to tell him that i want to approach him too.”what a beautiful ending for jongwoo & seulki 🥺 #SinglesInferno2 Ep10 #SinglesInferno2 “i’ve always dated the person who i liked, but jongwoo is the person who broke the standard i had set. he always approached me first, now i want to tell him that i want to approach him too.”what a beautiful ending for jongwoo & seulki 🥺💖 #SinglesInferno2Ep10 #SinglesInferno2 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yuZD5YPbDM

Having liked Shin Seul-ki, Choi Jong-woo was known for his consistent behavior in the entirety of Single’s Inferno 2. However, many fans believed that Seul-ki shared a special bond with Jin-young, leading them to a fair amount of ambiguity about who she would end up leaving the island with.

When she announced Jong-woo's name, the man wept as hosts Lee Da-hee and Kyuhyun teared up. His sincerity towards Seul-ki throughout the season paid off as he walked off the island with Seul-ki in tow. Jin-young might have been surprised, but some viewers of the show thought that he did not deserve to be chosen after he tricked Nadine into thinking he would choose her before walking away from the Harvard student.

All episodes of Single’s Inferno 2 are available on Netflix along with the first season. It is a binge-worthy show that will keep one invested in the contestants and relationships for the ten-episode run. While the first season became the fourth-highest-watched show on Netflix at its peak, the second part has also received a fair bit of attention from viewers and is bound to do well in ratings.

