Single’s Inferno: Who did Shin Seul-ki leave the island with in the season finale? 

Single’s Inferno season 2 has finally come to an end, and it's safe to say that the finale was unpredictable. Episode 9 and 10 of the popular South Korean reality TV dating series was released on Tuesday night, January 10, 2023, at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT on Netflix.

In Single's Inferno season 2 episode 9, the three men who won the final challenge had to make their decision about who they wanted to take to paradise. Jo Yoong-jae, Choi Jong-woo, and Kim Jin-young, had one final chance to woo the contestant who they believed they had a connection with.

While Yoong-Jae had no competition when it came to picking the woman of his choice, both Jong-woo and Jin-young wanted to go to paradise with Shin Seul-ki. However, Jong-woo had the upper hand in Single’s Inferno season 2 and got to announce his decision first because he placed second in the challenge.

As predicted, Jong-woo chose Seul-ki to go to paradise with. However, what was unexpected was how their date went and who Seul-ki chose to leave the island with.

Three men were interested in the Single’s Inferno season 2 contestant. They were Shin Dong-woo, Choi Jong-woo, and Kim Jin-young. While it was clear that Seul-ki had no feelings for Dong-woo, it all boiled down to who she would choose between Jong-woo and Jin-young.

Throughout the series, Seul-ki made her feelings for Jin-young clear. Hence, it was a safe bet to predict that she would choose Jin-young to leave the island with.

However, what came as a shock to Single's Inferno fans was the decision she made in the finale. She didn't choose Jin-young as predicted but chose Jong-woo. This left viewers in shock and the panelists were brought to tears as they were rooting for the two to become a couple.

"Jong-woo is the person who broke the standards I had set for myself": Seul-ki on why she chose Jong-woo in Single’s Inferno 2

Till her final date with Jong-woo, Shin Seul-ki was more inclined to be with Jin-young. However, Jong-woo was determined to express his feelings to her and that's exactly what he did during their date.

After her date with Jong-woo, Seul-ki was able to make an important decision about who she wanted to leave Single's Inferno with. On the final day, the women were waiting at particular spots and the men had to go to the woman of their choice.

Dong-woo, Choi Jong-woo, and Kim Jin-young, all walked up to Seul-ki, but the ultimate decision was in her hands. She needed to choose one among the three of them. After much deliberation, Seul-ki revealed that she would like to leave Single's Inferno with Jong-woo.

During her confessional, Seul-ki shared:

"If I set this standard of whether I should be with a guy who I like or with a guy who likes me, I've always dated the person who I liked. But, while I was here, Jong-woo has treated me so sincerely since the beginning till the very end. So I think Jong-woo is the person who broke the standards I had set for myself."

The Single’s Inferno star continued:

"I thought the person I could hang out with like a friend and who makes me comfortable to be the person whom I can show my real self. He always approached me first. So now I want to tell him that I want to approach him."

Single’s Inferno season one and two are available to stream on Netflix.

