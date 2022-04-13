Netflix Korean reality show Single's Inferno renewed for second season

Korean reality dating series Single's Inferno has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

The news was announced on April 12 on the streaming platform's social media handles. Netflix Korea released a teaser alongside the caption:

"The hottest inferno in the world. Even hotter"

In the series, single men and women travel to a remote island called 'Inferno' in search of romance.

The first season, which premiered in December 2021, was a big hit, but it also received criticism for its portrayal of certain individuals. Those who took part in the show also faced heavy criticism from the public.

According to reports, participants for the second season will be recruited through Netflix's official social media accounts.

The upcoming season will be produced by JTBC and Sijak Company.

Single's Inferno season 1 controversy

Single's Inferno Season 1 featured cast members from different walks of life. These include Song Ji-a, Kim Hyeon-joong, An Yea-won, Choi Si-hun, Kang So-yeon, Moon Se-hoon, Seong Min-ji, Oh Jin-taek, Shin Ji-yeon, Kim Jun-sik, Kim Su-min, and Cha Hyun-seung.

Unfortunately, the cast members received a lot of criticism during their stint on the show. For instance, some fans felt that the show had used Kang So-yeon's age inappropriately. Others later criticized So-yeon for her behavior towards fellow participant Oh Jin-taek.

After the show concluded, Jin-taek said in an interview that he would have been drawn to So-yeon even if they had met outside of the show.

In the interview with YouTuber Sunny Dahye, he said:

"My feelings for So-yeon were sincere from the beginning. And even if it’s outside the island, I’ll choose So-yeon."

Jin-taek also spoke about the other cast members and revealed that they were still in touch. He said:

"Especially the boys, we meet more often and [have gotten] really close. Because we all have different jobs, if anyone needs help, we help each other."

The release date for the second season of Single's Inferno is yet to be announced, but fans can watch the first season on Netflix right now.

