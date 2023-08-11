Inferno Star Jin Young makes waves after his debut in Zombieverse

Netflix's Zombieverse features fair doses of blood, gore, and comedy, with Jin Young sprinkled in as a special surprise. The South Korean reality show, which offers a fresh take on the zombie genre, made its way onto Netflix on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. It has shocked fans of Single's Inferno, who spotted Kim Jin Young, aka Dex, in the trailer for Zombieverse.

The show groups eight internet-famous contestants into teams that have to fight for survival against zombies. The Internet has erupted with reactions to Jin Young's debut in the survival series.

Here is the brief description provided by Netflix's Tudum:

"Who can survive all the quests without getting zombified?"

As a woman sinks her teeth into her partner in the trailer, viewers get to see a glimpse of Dex. The reactions to the clip so far on Twitter have been quite interesting.

South Korean reality TV star Kim Jin Young features in Zombiverse

The genre of the zombie apocalypse has been an area of interest in Korean television, with releases like All of Us Are Dead, Train to Busan, #Alive, and Seoul Station all offering their unique spins on it. In the upcoming comedy-thriller series, Kim Jin Young features as a contestant alongside the full cast. They are:

Lee Si-young

Park Na-rae

Noh Hong-chul

DinDin

Jonathan and Patricia

Tsuki

Yoo Hee-kwan

Kwachu-hyung / Hong Seong-woo

The contestants are invited to participate in a dating show named Love Hunter when things take a turn, quite like Too Hot to Handle, with the fictionalized city becoming a zombie-ridden wasteland. The participants make their way through quests in unique locations, including suburbs, deserted theme parks, and downtown Seoul.

Kim Jin Young puts his skills as a UDT soldier to practical use in this game of survival but squeezes in moments of laughter as he wrestles an infected crew and plays the harmonica. Fans are banking on his physical strength from his military training, which he previously showcased in the flag match round in Single's Inferno Season 2, to get him past the challenges in the reality show.

Some are curious about whether the reality show is scripted, while others are simply in awe of their favorite celebrity.

Jin Young has previously appeared in shows like Running Man, Bloody Game Season 2, Witch Hunt Season 3, Amazing Saturday, Trip Around the World 2, and Bloody Game. He also has an up-and-running YouTube channel that focuses on vlogs. He is slated to appear in Single's Inferno Season 3 as a panelist.

Watch Zombieverse on Netflix streaming from Tuesday, August 8, 2023.