Who survived Zombieverse? Details explored

In a daring move that pushes the boundaries of unscripted television, Netflix unveiled its newest reality show, Zombieverse, on Tuesday, August 8. Stepping away from the comfort genre of dating dramas and competition series, this new show plunges participants into a harrowing zombie apocalypse scenario, where survival isn't just a game - it's a matter of life and death.

Created by Park Jin-kyung and Moon Sang-don, Zombiverse brings together a diverse cast of familiar faces, including Sweet Home actress Lee Si-young, Ro Hong-chul, Park Na-rae, Tsuki from Billie, and others, to navigate the treacherous landscape of a zombie-infested Seoul.

The official synopsis of the show reads as:

"In Seoul, where a zombie virus outbreak has run amok, who will outwit the undead in the face of challenging quests and come out alive?"

After almost 66 hours of gruelling through the zombie apocalypse, only five contestants survived, including Lee Si-young, Yiombi Patricia, Kim Jin-young/Dex, Kim Cheol, and Fukutomi Tsuki.

Only 5 contestants survived in Netflix's newest survival offering series, Zombieverse

The premise of Zombieverse is intriguingly simple yet incredibly intense. Set in a version of Seoul devastated by a zombie virus outbreak, the show presents a challenging question: "Who will outwit the undead in the face of challenging quests and come out alive?" The contestants, a group of survivors, must collaborate to secure vital resources like water, food, transportation, and shelter.

To earn these supplies, they are tasked with different challenges daily, each designed to test their wits and endurance. However, there's a catch -- if a contestant is bitten, they're left behind, emphasizing the ruthless nature of survival in this twisted reality.

This unique new show is inspired by several other popular series of the zombie genre, like The Walking Dead, The Last of Us, and All Of Us Are Dead, among others.

The show started with eight cast members including, Lee Si-young, Ro Hong-chul, Park Na-rae, Kim Cheol/DinDin, Fukutomi Tsuki, Yoo Hee-kwan, Yiombi Jonathan, Yiombi Patricia, Hong Seong Woo, Kim Jin-young/Dex, and Kkwachu Hyung.

However, a few individuals emerged as the survivors of the apocalypse, embodying the spirit of survival against insurmountable odds. Here's the list of those contestants:

1) Lee Si-young

This 41-year-old actress, known for her role in another Netflix apocalyptic drama, Sweet Home, proved that she possesses skills beyond acting. As a former amateur boxer, her physical prowess gave her an edge over the competition.

2) Yiombi Patricia

A Congolese-born TV personality and Youtuber, Patricia's popularity soared thanks to her chemistry with her brother, Jonathan, in their videos. Her appearance on Zombieverse showcased her ability to thrive under pressure.

3) Kim Jin Young

A South Korean Youtuber, streamer, and former UDT, DEX demonstrated his resourcefulness and adaptability as he faced the challenges of the undead.

4) Kim Cheol/ DinDin

A South Korean rapper known for his music, Kim brought his unique skillset to Zombieverse, proving that creativity and adaptability can be key to survival.

5) Fukutomi Tsuki

Hailing from Osaka, Japan, also known as Billie showcased her determination and multifaceted abilities on the show. Her background as an SM Entertainment trainee contributed to her powering through the series.

The first season of Zombieverse unfolded like a heart-pounding narrative, each episode adding a layer of suspense and adrenaline to the survivor's plight. Without giving any further spoilers, fans of such standout shows can go check out Zombieverse as it is currently streaming on Netflix.