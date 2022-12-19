Singles Inferno season 2: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

After a successful first season, Netflix aired the second season of Singles Inferno on December 13, 2022. The new season of the South Korean dating show has nine singles looking for love.

In Singles Inferno season 2, these young singles meet and try to connect on a tropical island. Singles who pair up go to a luxurious resort called Paradise, while those who can't connect are left behind on an island known as the Inferno with no phones or catering. They even have to cook their own meals and sleep in tents.

The first two episodes of Single’s Inferno Season 2 have already aired, with five women and four men arriving on the island. Here's where you can follow them on Instagram.

Singles Inferno Season 2 cast is as diverse as it can be

1) Choi Jong-woo - @jvvcful

Choi is a former athlete who used to play football. He joined the show after a fortune teller apparently told him that he could find his dream girl on Singles Inferno 2.

2) Shin Seul-ki - @shinseulkee

Shin is a 2020 Miss Chunhyang beauty pageant winner who hasn’t dated anyone in a long time. She describes herself as a fun and outgoing person.

3) Park Se-Jeong - @jennonpark

Park is a fitness enthusiast looking for a man who can take care of her. As per her introduction on Singles Inferno, she said that her most attractive physical features are her eyes, “s*xy body,” and playful nature. In the first episode, she gave a postcard to Jo Yoong-jae and also got one from him.

4) Lee So-e - @ e._.soi

Lee is a dancer who likes tall guys with strong features. She is also a good listener. Lee says in her confessional that her success rate with men is 100%. By the second episode of Singles Inferno, Lee caught the attention of Jo Yoong-jae.

5) Lee Nadine - @deeenerss

Lee is a Harvard student majoring in neuroscience. She is fluent in English as well. She participated in Singles Inferno to get out of her comfort zone and find her man. Since the first episode, Shin Dong-woo has shown interest in her.

6) Shin Dong-woo - @darricksss

Shin is a weightlifter and basketball player. Due to his laid-back personality, he hopes to find a more active partner on the dating show. Since the first episode, he has been trying to build a connection with Lee Nadine.

7) Kim Han-bin - @domestic_seal

Kim is looking for someone with a positive personality like him on Singles Inferno. He is a rock climber and loves to cook. On the dating show, he tried to build a connection with Choi Seo-eu by sending her a postcard but she chose someone else.

8) Jo Yoong-Jae - @yoongkda

Jo keeps in shape with CrossFit and hiking. He likes women who are wise and mature. Since the beginning of the show, Jo has caught the attention of the ladies on the island.

As the first two episodes progressed, he showed interest towards Park Se-jeong. But by the second episode, he also caught the eye of Choi and Lee.

9) Choi Seo-Eun - @4x4ischoi

Choi was crowned Miss Korea in 2021. She aspires to be a writer and an actress. She is currently enjoying her time in Inferno. However, she hopes to find her match in Single’s Inferno season 2.

Singles Inferno Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.

