"A Touch of Jennie": Single's Inferno 3 cast Yu Si-eun garners attention for her resemblance to the BLACKPINK member

Yu Si-eun, a cast member of Single's Inferno 3, is making headlines due to her resemblance to Jennie of BLACKPINK. Yu Si-eun was among the cast members of the South Korean dating reality show that was introduced in one of the show's highly awaited seasons.

On Netflix's dating show Single’s Inferno, young Korean individuals are sent to a stranded island where they mingle to find their love. Yu Si-eun has been gaining attention among many beautiful cast members due to her uncanny resemblance to Jennie. Viewers and fans were in shock the moment she landed on the island.

Social media users share their thoughts on the similarities between Single's Inferno 3 cast member Yu Si-eun and Jennie, saying, "A touch of Jennie."

“Almost thought that was Jennie”: Fans surprised at Single's Inferno 3’s Yu Si-eun similarity with the BLACKPINK member

On December 12, season 3 of the popular dating reality show dropped the first episode on Netflix, starring six single contestants: Kim Gyu-ri, Choi Hye-sun, An Min-young, Choi Min Woo, Lee Kwan-hee, and Lee Jin-seok.

Yu Si-eun arrived with the second batch of contestants in the second episode, along with Son Won-ik, Yun Ha-bin, Yun Ha-jeong, and Park Min-kyu.

Her mesmerizing beauty captured everyone's attention, and the hosting panel was quick to react as they mentioned Jennie of BLACKPINK when they saw the contestants. The panel agreed with DEX, as he said:

"She looks like Jennie."

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on this, while many said that Yu Si-eun also resembles IVE member Jang Won-young. Here are some of the reactions:

Yu Si-eun opened up about her personality and how she attracts people with her charms as she introduced herself. She was revealed to be popular in her childhood and even as she grew up. She is a runner-up for Miss Korea 2022, according to NME.

DEX, Lee Da-hee, and more on Single's Inferno 3

DEX, also known as Kim Jin-young, joined the hosting panel. He captured everyone's attention with his astonishing personality in the previous season as a participant. Serving in the Republic of Korea Navy Special Warfare Flotilla unit, his robust and athletic physique caught everyone's eye.

The popular YouTuber's appearance as a special host has created much excitement among fans as they tuned in to watch the show. Although DEX did not find his partner in the show, he has made a huge fan base, and many of them consider this a big win for the star.

South Korean actress Lee Da-hee, who appeared in K-dramas like Search WWW, Island, and Love is for Suckers, has once again joined Single's Inferno 3 as a host. Super Junior member Kyuhyun, TV personality and entrepreneur Hong Jing-kyung, and South Korean rapper Hanhae have also joined the MCs of this infamous Netflix dating show.