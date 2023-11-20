Super Junior's Kyuhyun suffers a minor knife injury following a sudden attack by a woman in a musical's dressing room

On Monday, November 20, Antenna Music, the entertainment agency of Super Junior's Kyuhyun revealed that the idol was injured on the set of his musical theatre show, Ben-Hur. It was informed that a woman in her 30s entered the musical's dressing room armed with a knife, as per the BBC. The woman was supposed to have a targeted an actor whose identity wasn't revealed.

However, in order to protect the actor from being harmed, the Super Junion member stepped in between them and restrained her.

In the scuffle, the idol was left with a minor knife injury on one of the fingers on his left hand. The idol immediately received treatment for his wound and it was also clarified that the injury wasn't too serious. The woman, on the other hand, has been arrested for her actions and the police are currently investigating the incident.

Super Junior's Kyuhyun suffers a minor knife injury

On November 19, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, who is the lead actor for the musical, Ben-Hur, sustained a minor injury in the musical's dressing room when he tried to restrain an outsider in her 30s, who not only trespassed into the area, but also began threatening one of the actors there with a knife she was carrying.

A fan-taken video of the idol leaving the Ben-Hur musical's venue revealed the bandaged finger of the idol, through which fans understood that the idol received medical attention at the venue itself and also stayed till the end of the show.

While the incident was initially revealed by the Korean media outlet, Chosun Ilbo, Kyuhyun's entertainment label, Antenna, soon released their own statement, updating fans about the incident and idol's current health conditions.

The statement read:

"Dear Fans, this is Antenna. We hereby bring to your attention an incident involving Kyuhyun, which took place during his visit to celebrate the final performance of the musical, Ben-Hur, on the 19th. While he was in the dressing room, Kyuhyun encountered with an outsider who caused distress to other actors. In the course of restraining the intruder, he had a minor abrasion on his finger."

It continued:

"He was immeditately treated on the spot and is currently in good health, fully capable of continuing his regular activities. We express our gratitude to all the devoted fans for their genuine concerns. Rest assured, we remain committed to supporting our artist. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Meanwhile, the intruder was arrested at the Gangseo Police Station, Seoul, and netizens are currently awaiting updates regarding the investigation. However, it was confirmed that Super Junior's Kyuhyun wasn't the target in the incident.

Needless to say, the news soon went viral online, with many reacting to the same on social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter).

Regardless, fans have also been demanding the improvement in the security of not just K-pop idols, but also other actors.

An investigation is currently ongoing, as per the BBC.