"So embarrassing and cringeworthy": Fans furious over Single's Inferno 3 Minji’s clingy behavior towards Gwan-hee in the recent episode

Single's Inferno 3 contestant Minji has recently faced backlash from fans who were disappointed with her apparent clingy behavior towards Gwan-hee. Fans noticed the contestant's behavior while she was in Paradise with Min-kyu in the recent episode.

The Netflix show Single's Inferno 3 follows "flirty singles," who are ready to get into a relationship and are stranded on a deserted island. They can only escape the island as couples for "romantic date nights in paradise.

As Minji accompanied Min-kyu, Gwan-hee was with Hye-seon, and Yun Ha-bin was paired with Yun Ha-jeong on their journey to paradise. They traveled to their destination via a helicopter and fans observed Minji attempting to flirt with Gwan-hee while seated next to Min-kyu.

The internet erupted in fury blaming Minji for her behavior and stating that it was disrespectful to the other contestants in Single's Inferno 3.

"Know the limit": Fans are not elated with Single's Inferno 3's Minji's behavior

As the clip from the recent episode of Single's Inferno 3 went viral on social media, fans are discussing Minji's behavior towards Gwan-hee. In the video clip, the four contestants Min-kyu, Minji, Gwan-hee, and Hye-seo are seated in the helicopter together. Minji attempts to approach and flirt with Gwan-hee.

As the duo heads to paradise, Minji taps and pokes Gwan-hee's shoulder two or three times, after which he ignores her. Minji's paradise partner, Min-kyu notices the ongoing act.

Soon, Minji starts crying as Gwan-hee continues to ignore her advances and pushes her away through gestures. Min-kyu sees Minji crying because Gwan-hee ignores her and Ha-bin notices what's happening as he sits with Ha-jeong in the front.

Ignoring Minji, Gwan-hee starts talking with Hye-seon about their first and last date together. Hye-seon replies that it was not bad but Gwan-hee insists that it is indeed bad.

While the duo talks, Min-kyu takes off his t-shirt and offers it to Minji to wipe her tears resulting in both giggling at his gesture. Later, Minji apologizes for her behavior towards Min-kyu to which he replies that she doesn't need to feel bad and he can wipe her tears with his t-shirt. He further unbuttons his t-shirt and Minji continues to wipe her tears in Single's Inferno 3.

Later, Minji explains her side of the story, revealing that Gwan-hee used to be sweet and considerate towards her until she chose Min-kyu for paradise instead of him. She expresses that Gwan-hee's disappointment may be the reason for his cold behavior. Minji states she was upset as Gwan-hee didn't understand her decision.

Upon seeing the clip, fans were furious with Minji for not respecting her partner Min-kyu and found it annoying that she sought attention from a man seated with another woman. They stated that this act indicates her low self-esteem and a lack of respect for Hye-seon as well. Fans described it as cringe-worthy how she started crying in front of everyone, trying to gain sympathy and manipulate the situation.

Some expressed relief that Gwan-hee ignored her and for the first time behaved like a man in Single's Inferno 3.

Single's Inferno 3 is slated to air on January 2, 2024, and will be available to stream on Netflix.