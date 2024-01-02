SK POP
  • home icon
  • POP Culture News
  • "So embarrassing and cringeworthy": Fans furious over Single's Inferno 3 Minji’s clingy behavior towards Gwan-hee in the recent episode

"So embarrassing and cringeworthy": Fans furious over Single's Inferno 3 Minji’s clingy behavior towards Gwan-hee in the recent episode

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Jan 02, 2024 14:55 GMT
Featuring
Featuring Minji, Hye-seon, Min-kyu and Gwan-hee (Image via @joymingzi_, @hazelchoiii, @ssrt_mk, and leegwanhee0429? Instagram)

Single's Inferno 3 contestant Minji has recently faced backlash from fans who were disappointed with her apparent clingy behavior towards Gwan-hee. Fans noticed the contestant's behavior while she was in Paradise with Min-kyu in the recent episode.

The Netflix show Single's Inferno 3 follows "flirty singles," who are ready to get into a relationship and are stranded on a deserted island. They can only escape the island as couples for "romantic date nights in paradise.

As Minji accompanied Min-kyu, Gwan-hee was with Hye-seon, and Yun Ha-bin was paired with Yun Ha-jeong on their journey to paradise. They traveled to their destination via a helicopter and fans observed Minji attempting to flirt with Gwan-hee while seated next to Min-kyu.

The internet erupted in fury blaming Minji for her behavior and stating that it was disrespectful to the other contestants in Single's Inferno 3.

"Know the limit": Fans are not elated with Single's Inferno 3's Minji's behavior

As the clip from the recent episode of Single's Inferno 3 went viral on social media, fans are discussing Minji's behavior towards Gwan-hee. In the video clip, the four contestants Min-kyu, Minji, Gwan-hee, and Hye-seo are seated in the helicopter together. Minji attempts to approach and flirt with Gwan-hee.

As the duo heads to paradise, Minji taps and pokes Gwan-hee's shoulder two or three times, after which he ignores her. Minji's paradise partner, Min-kyu notices the ongoing act.

Soon, Minji starts crying as Gwan-hee continues to ignore her advances and pushes her away through gestures. Min-kyu sees Minji crying because Gwan-hee ignores her and Ha-bin notices what's happening as he sits with Ha-jeong in the front.

Ignoring Minji, Gwan-hee starts talking with Hye-seon about their first and last date together. Hye-seon replies that it was not bad but Gwan-hee insists that it is indeed bad.

While the duo talks, Min-kyu takes off his t-shirt and offers it to Minji to wipe her tears resulting in both giggling at his gesture. Later, Minji apologizes for her behavior towards Min-kyu to which he replies that she doesn't need to feel bad and he can wipe her tears with his t-shirt. He further unbuttons his t-shirt and Minji continues to wipe her tears in Single's Inferno 3.

Later, Minji explains her side of the story, revealing that Gwan-hee used to be sweet and considerate towards her until she chose Min-kyu for paradise instead of him. She expresses that Gwan-hee's disappointment may be the reason for his cold behavior. Minji states she was upset as Gwan-hee didn't understand her decision.

Upon seeing the clip, fans were furious with Minji for not respecting her partner Min-kyu and found it annoying that she sought attention from a man seated with another woman. They stated that this act indicates her low self-esteem and a lack of respect for Hye-seon as well. Fans described it as cringe-worthy how she started crying in front of everyone, trying to gain sympathy and manipulate the situation.

Some expressed relief that Gwan-hee ignored her and for the first time behaved like a man in Single's Inferno 3.

Single's Inferno 3 is slated to air on January 2, 2024, and will be available to stream on Netflix.

Quick Links

Edited by Madhur Dave
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...