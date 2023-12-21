Single's Inferno 3 Cast: Occupation, ages, Instagrams, & all you need to know

On December 12, Netflix unveiled the first three episodes of Single's Inferno 3, introducing new faces and exciting game rules to make the ongoing season more entertaining and appealing.

Single's Inferno 3 is a reality dating show where people, dubbed Inferno, are stranded on an island and must find their potential love to escape to Paradise. On the island, contestants have no means of communication and must live with the bare necessities and find their love to reach Paradise, where they have all the luxuries.

As only five episodes have been released, viewers are already searching for information about the show's beautiful and handsome faces. This article will explore details regarding the contestants of Single's Inferno 3.

All you need to know about Single's Inferno 3 cast

Producer Kim Jae-won of Single's Inferno 3 revealed during a press conference at CGV on December 4, 2023, that the contestants in the ongoing season will be more straightforward with their feelings.

According to Screenrant, the casting process has been more rigorous than before. Producers even went onto the streets to distribute flyers to find the best contestants for Single's Inferno 3. They also contacted people from PR teams in colleges and companies, and producers included hashtags such as #girlswhoworkout and #guyswhoworkout to discover the hottest faces of the ongoing season.

Single's Inferno 3 cast, their occupations, Instagram, and other details are given below:

Lee Jin-seok

Lee Jin-seok, with an attractive physique and an intimidating personality, has a warm smile. The contestant owns three cafes in Daegu and various other restaurants and bakeries. He has been creating several desserts for the last four years. He is 31 years old and has over 40k Instagram followers, which has significantly increasing since he appeared on the show.

His Instagram handle is @seok_lj, and he shares updates from his personal and professional life.

Son Won-ik

With a charming smile and a great build, 31-year-old Son Won-ik is multitalented. He officially works as a realtor and is part of the Pent Team, which functions as a consultation service providing advice to eager customers about expensive properties in Hannam and Cheongdam.

With over 30k followers, his Instagram handle @hiwonik shows his overall personality and hobbies.

Cho Min-ji

The 26-year-old Cho Min-ji is currently an aspiring student at the prestigious Ewha Womans University with a major in Economics.

She is also interested in Journalism and aspires to become a news anchor. Min-ji spends her time reading current news, practicing writing scripts, and taking private lessons to enhance her abilities.

She currently has over 14k Instagram followers. Her username is @joymingzi_, and she shares her life achievements here. She has also participated in events, including Miss Korea and Miss Jeju.

Kim Gyu-ri

The 28-year-old Kim Gyu-ri is an aspiring model by profession and has been on the scene since her school days. She models for well-known beauty and fashion brands. Her Instagram handle @citruszl has nearly 50k followers, and she shares beautiful pictures of herself.

With a charming smile and an appealing physique, she participated in Miss Korea 2022.

Choi Min-woo

The youngest male contestant of Single's Inferno 3, Choi Min-woo, is a professional model known for his runway appearances in fashion shows. Currently 24 years old, he has an introverted personality.

On his Instagram @choimin_woo, he has over 34k followers and shares aesthetic pictures of himself.

Lee Gwan-hee

As Single's Inferno 3 progresses, fans have labeled Lee Gwan-hee as one of the major red flags of the season due to his behavior towards female contestants. He is a professional basketball player and serves as a shooting guard for the LG Sakers.

At 36 years old, he has over 60k followers on Instagram with the username @leegwanhee0429.

Choi Hye-seon

Choi Hye-seon, known for carrying a pretty smile on Single's Inferno 3, is an aspiring student in the Life Sciences Department at Ewha Women's University. She also completed a biomedical science internship at the prestigious Seoul National University and is currently interning at a start-up, as revealed by her on Single's Inferno 3.

Her Instagram @hazelchoiii has over one lakh followers, and viewers love her overall personality.

Ah Min-young

The 26-year-old Ah Min-young has more of an extroverted personality and is a Pilates instructor. She also owns a studio where she is the boss, overseeing several managers and conducting two-way sessions with prospective clients.

Additionally, she participated in Miss Korea Busan 2023 and has over one lakh followers on her Instagram @my_floria_.

Yun Ha-bin

Since Yun Ha-bin has not yet reached the paradise of Single's Inferno 3, his details have not been disclosed. However, he made a guest appearance in episode 2 of the highly anticipated drama My Demon, where he played the role of Noh Soo An’s secretary. He has also been pictured showcasing his martial arts skills on the dating show.

His Instagram username is @yunhxvin, and details regarding his age and occupation will soon be revealed.

Park Min-kyu

The 34-year-old Park Min-kyu has stunned everyone in Single's Inferno 3 with his profession, as he is a police officer on duty 24 hours, rescuing people near the coastal area and working on maritime incidents. Apart from being an excellent swimmer, he is part of the Korea Coast Guard Special Rescue Team.

He has nearly fifty thousand followers on Instagram with the username @ssrt_mk.

Yun Ha-jeong

Yun Ha-jeong, known for her excellent verbal skills, is a regular office worker for a clothing company. She is 26 years old and has described herself as minimalistic and honest on Single's Inferno 3 while introducing herself.

She has over 80k followers on Instagram with the username @hi__jjeong2, where she showcases her life.

Yu Si-eun

With over one lakh followers on Instagram @yoo__si, Yu Si-eun is a multifaceted individual who has been compared to BLACKPINK's Jennie due to her visuals on Single's Inferno 3. She is a professional model and has worked in different niches, including beauty, fashion, and others.

She has also participated in Miss Korea 2022 and is currently 27 years old.

Episodes 6 and 7 of the ongoing dating show Single's Inferno 3 will be aired on December 26, 2023, and available to stream on Netflix. The show is expected to air up until January 9, 2024.