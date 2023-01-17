Single's Inferno season 2: Are Seul-ki and Jong-woo still together?

Netflix's popular South Korean reality TV dating show Single's Inferno season 2 recently came to an end. The show featured 12 young singletons who arrived on a deserted island in search of their special partner.

Single's Inferno season 2 was released towards the end of 2022 and aired its finale on January 10, 2023, on Netflix. The 12 contestants who entered were supposed to bond and make connections with each other only using their charm and personality.

They were only allowed to reveal personal information like their age and profession when they went on a date to paradise. Out of the 12 that entered, only three pairs exited the island as a couple. One of the three couples is Shin Seul-ki and Choi Jong-woo.

Viewers and fans were surprised during Netflix's Single's Inferno season 2 when Seul-ki chose Jong-woo over Kim Jin-young and Shin Dong-woo. Now, a week after the season finale, curiosity about the couple's current status has piqued among fans of the show.

Seul-ki and Jong-woo from Single's Inferno season 2 haven't made their relationship official or public yet

Seul-ki and Jong-woo haven't made any announcements about their relationship. However, it looks like they're still friends and in touch because they recently uploaded a picture together on their social media pages.

Jong-woo uploaded a post with pictures of him and Seul-ki together. They were posing wearing cartoon hats. Jong-woo also uploaded a cute photo of Seul-ki and So-e together.

Additionally, a recent video uploaded by Netflix Korea's YouTube channel, The Swoon, hinted at the couple's current status. The channel uploaded a two-part reunion where the cast members watched the season together and shared their opinions.

Seul-ki opened up as to why she decided to leave the island with Jong-woo. She said:

"If I set this standard of whether I should be with a guy who I like or with a guy who likes me, I've always dated the person who I liked. But, while I was here, Jong-woo has treated me so sincerely since the beginning till the very end. So I think Jong-woo is the person who broke the standards I had set for myself."

The Single's Inferno season 2 star continued:

"I thought the person I could hang out with like a friend and who makes me comfortable to be the person whom I can show my real self. He always approached me first. So now I want to tell him that I want to approach him."

Apart from Seul-ki and Jong-woo, the other two pairs who left the island together were Yoong-jae and Choi Seo-eun, and So-e and Se-jun. Sadly, this meant that Dong-woo, Jin-young, Seo-jeong, Lim Min-su, Kim Han-bin, and Lee Nadine left the island alone.

Single's Inferno season one and two is available to stream only on Netflix.

