Who is Choi Seo-eun from Single’s Inferno season 2? Netflix star was crowned Miss Korea 2021

Single's Inferno season 2, which started streaming on December 13, features nine singles who will try and find love by residing on an uninhabited island.

One of the contestants on the new season of the Korean reality show is Choi Seo-Eun, who was crowned Miss Korea in 2021. The 27-year-old was born in Seoul, South Korea on June 17, 1996. Joining her on the show are Shin Seul-ki, Park Se-jeong, Choi Jong-woo, Lee So-e, Jo Yoong-jae, Lee Nadine, Kim Han-bin, and Shin Dong-woo.

In Singles Inferno season 2, these young singles will try to connect on a tropical island. Singles who pair up go to a luxurious hotel, while those who can't connect are left behind on an island known as the Inferno with no phones or catering. They even have to cook their own meals and sleep in tents.

Regarding the show and its contestants, producer Kim Jae-Won stated previously:

"There were also a lot of people who applied after seeing our recruitment posters. We received recommendations from friends of friends and reached out to PR teams in colleges and companies as well. When we needed something new, we even went out to the streets and handed out flyers."

Meet participant Choi Seo-eun from Single’s Inferno season 2

Choi Seo-eun, who is originally from South Korea, moved to the United States all alone at the tender age of 14 for her education. She was a student at the Pratt Institute’s School of Art with a major in Fine Arts in Brooklyn. The star wanted to become a writer, but returned to her native land to pursue a career in directing, modeling, and acting.

Over the years, the Single’s Inferno star has collaborated with multiple popular brands such as Jovoy Korea, Dior, Lloyd's app, and more. The model made a mark on television and appeared as a supporting cast member in Redeye as Kyung-Jo. Her small screen appearances include Stormy Lovers, Personal Taste, Coffee Prince, and Sharp 2.

On November 21, 2021, Choi was crowned Miss Korea. She also took to Instagram to share pictures of the victorious day. In her acceptance speech, the Single’s Inferno star said:

"I didn't know that I would be standing here. I hope this will be the beginning, not the end. I have a lot of interest in acting, so I also want to become an actor"

During the pilot episode of Netflix’s Single’s Inferno season 2, she was the last cast member to make her entrance. Her features and likable personality left an impression on every male cast member, who gave her a standing ovation when she made her appearance.

But, so far on the show, the star is being seen as a little underconfident about the way she looks. On the show, one of the first things she claims to do when she wakes up is her make-up. Currently on Single’s Inferno season 2, the model is paired up with participant Jo Yoong-jae.

More details about the show

Single’s Inferno season 2 was filmed at the same location where season 1 took place, which is at Saseungbong-Do Islands in Incheon’s Ongjin County, South Korea. The contestants will be stranded on the island with limited amenities and will only be able to make it to the luxurious hotel that awaits them if they find a love connection.

The show is set to release its second set of episodes on December 20, followed by the final two on December 27 on Netflix.

