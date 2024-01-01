Where to stream 33rd Seoul Music Awards online? Lineup, special guests, and all you need to know

Presented by the South Korean social media outlet, Sports Seoul, the 33rd Seoul Music Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on January 2, 2024, at Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand.

The awards are held annually and the winners are determined by a combination of parameters, including popular votes, music sales, and the opinions of expert judges. The event officially began in 1990, with BTS being the most awarded group at the aforementioned award ceremony.

The 33rd Seoul Music Awards will honor several musicians and artists who have made a significant contribution to the music industry in the given year by providing substantial growth to the K-pop industry worldwide.

In this article, we will explore where to stream the 33rd Seoul Music Awards online, the lineup, special guests, and all you need to know.

Fans can watch the 33rd Seoul Music awards on KBS N, Niconico, and other platforms

The 33rd Seoul Music Awards will be available for online streaming and K-pop fans can watch it live on U+Idol Live, Yippi, KBS N, and Niconico. The event will be hosted by Lee Seung-gi, Tiffany Young, Youngjae, and Bam Bam. Fans can also watch the live stream of the red carpet event on the official YouTube channel of the award-named Seoul Music Awards.

The performers lineup for the upcoming 33rd Seoul Music Awards is as follows:

Lee Joon-gi

Park Shin-hye

Sandara Park

Sunmi

NCT DREAM

RIIIZE

ZEROBASEONE

KANG DANIEL

Mark Tuan

Yuju

Young Tak

Young K

STAYC

Billlie

NMIXX

KISS OF LIFE

n.SSign

Xdinary Heroes

Dynamicduo

Jam Republic

The special guests attending the highly anticipated award ceremony include Nunew, Zeepruk, Gemini, and Fourth. K-pop fans across the world are excited about the upcoming ceremony and have been engaged on social media, voting for their favorite K-pop idols and artists so that they can take home the awards.

The winners for several categories at the 33rd Seoul Awards will be selected from albums and songs released between January and December 2023.

The winners will be determined by calculating 25% worldwide mobile voting, 50% voting from professional judges, and the committee will be organized into two sets of screening, along with 25% of album sales. Currently, the voting has been closed and the winners will be declared on the scheduled date.

Fans can also attend the Seoul Music Awards in person by purchasing tickets for the award ceremony from websites including Y Global Music and Ticketmelon.

The international K-pop community is excited about the upcoming awards and cannot wait to see who will win in the specific categories.

Fans have crossed their fingers and are eagerly waiting for their desired artists to take home an award. Social media is also abuzz with several tweets from fans hyping about their favorite K-pop groups and idols.