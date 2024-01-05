"CONFIRMED ENDGAME": Fans react to Single's Inferno 3 contestants Lee Jin-seok and Gwan-hee's hilarious Instagram profile picture change

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, X user @mincorang noticed that Single's Inferno 3 contestants Lee Gwan-hee and Lee Jin-seok changed their Instagram profile pictures to photos of each other, invoking laughter among fans as the duo continued to troll one another.

Single's Inferno 3 is a dating show comprising eligible singles looking for love on an island called Inferno, where they are stranded. To escape, they need to find a lover for themselves. Once partnered, the couple leaves the island, which is devoid of necessities, for a Paradise filled with all its luxuries.

As soon as fans saw Gwan-hee and Jin-seok changing each other's Instagram profile pictures, they paired the two contestants, with one user stating that they were the confirmed endgame of Single's Inferno.

"IT'S REAL GUYSS": Fans can't get enough of Single's Inferno 3 Jin-seok and Gwan-hee

Since Single's Inferno season 3 began, fans have been enjoying the fluctuating dynamics between the castmates. While at times fans have referred to Gwan-hee as the Red Flag, Jin-seok has been a fan favorite due to his behavior, with people calling him the 'Greenest of Green Flag' on the internet. However, people have been really enjoying the friendship between the two outside of the show.

As per netizens' observations, the two contestants' friendship has not been limited to the aforementioned dating reality show. Recently, Gwan-hee updated his profile picture with a picture of Jin-seok fanart on Instagram, while Jin-seok's Instagram profile picture features an edited picture of Gwan-hee.

In addition, the duo has been seen having friendly conversations under their posts on Instagram. Fans wish to see that they have a long-lasting friendship in real life and continue to entertain them through their hilarious interaction.

Meanwhile, Netflix has dropped Episodes 8 and 9 of Single's Inferno 3. The two episodes saw a change in the love triangle between Lee Gwan-hee, Choi Hye-seon, and Yun Ha-jeong, with Cho Minji replacing the latter. Lee Jin-seok appeared confused about his relationship with An Min-young. Choi Min-woo and Yu Si-eun finally got the opportunity to share their honest feelings.

However, fans are worried about the outcome of the show, as the preview for Episode 10 reveals an upheaval in the dynamics between the pairs. Min-woo is shown to be confused between Gyu-ri and Si-eun. Needless to say, fans are excited for the upcoming episodes and to see who will end up with each other.

Episode 10 of Single's Inferno 3 is slated to be released on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.