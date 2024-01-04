“IS THIS SPOILERRR???”: Fan go wild as they spot several Single's Inferno 3 cast attending Gwan- hee’s basketball game

On January 2, 2024, cast members of Single's Inferno 3, including Lee Jin-seok, Ahn Min-young, Yun Ha-bin, Min-kyu, Ha-jeong, Son Won-ik, and Si-eun were spotted attending Gwan-hee's basketball game. The pictures of the contestants at the game were posted by Gwan-hee's fan page @be_the_best_lgh on Instagram.

Single's Inferno 3 is an ongoing dating reality show where singles are stranded on an island named Inferno. To escape the island, they must find their soulmate and then head to paradise.

Fans are thrilled to see that even after the show's filming is over, the players stick together to support Gwan-hee at his game.

"Look cute together": Fans wonder if the Single's Inferno 3 cast will be dating each other after the show or not

As the Single's Inferno 3 contestants attending Gwan-hee's basketball game went viral on social media eagle-eyed fans noticed how affectionately Ha-bin and Ha-jeong were waving their hands radiating couple vibes. Fans wish that the duo ends up together in the show as well.

Meanwhile, Jin-seok can be seen giggling, and Ahn Min-young and Min-kyu can be spotted occupied with their mobile phones.

In other pictures, Son Won-ik and Si-eun were seated beside Min-kyu, Ha-jeong. Min-kyu wore two different outfits in different pictures suggesting he might have developed a solid bond with Gwan-hee during Single's Inferno 3.

It goes without saying that fans of the reality dating program were thrilled to see how close the cast had gotten even after production was finished. They stated they wish to know if they are dating in real life as well. Some even commented that Ahn Min-young and Jin-seok were sitting beside each other and expressed hopes they are dating too.

Many also speculated that Ha-jeong and Ha-bin might end up being close friends while others wished the former might give him a chance. Fans are excited to see the outcome of the show.

Here's how fans reacted to the Single's Inferno 3 cast's visit to Gwan-hee's basketball game:

In the latest episode 9 of the aforementioned reality dating show, Si-eun and Min-woo finally share their honest feelings about each other and Gwan-hee goes to Paradise with Hye-seon. In upcoming episodes, fans speculate that Gwan-hee might choose Min-ji, and they are in a dilemma about other contestants as they seem confused as well.

Episode 10 of the ongoing season is slated to premiere on January 9, 2024, and will be available to stream on Netflix.