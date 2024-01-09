“I'M FINALLY FREE FROM THIS RABBIT HOLE”: Single's Inferno 3 Gwan-hee's unpredictable game till the very end keeps audiences on the edge of the seat

On January 9, 2023, Netflix dropped the final episodes of the reality dating show Single's Inferno 3, concluding the show with the final couples and the singles who left the stranded island.

According to Netflix, the official synopsis of the show is as follows:

"Stranded and ready to mingle, twelve young flirty Korean singles search for love on a deserted island that they can only escape as couples for date nights on their new island paradise."

As episodes ten and eleven dropped, viewers went through a rollercoaster of emotions due to Gwan-hee's inability to make a final decision and changing his mind many times.

His unpredictable game, where he was stuck between Choi Hye-seon and Cho Min-ji and whom he should leave the Inferno with, left fans filled with both anger and happiness for Single's Inferno 3.

Single's Inferno 3 Gwan-hee's unpredictable game till the very end keeps audiences on the edge of the seat (Image via X)

Fans react as Single's Inferno 3 Gwan-hee's unpredictable game keeps the show interesting

In the recent episodes, as Gwan-hee was spotted enjoying his paradise breakfast with Hye-seon, he was sure that he would exit Singles Inferno with her.

However, as he returned to the island and had a conversation with Min-ji, who cried in front of him and confessed that she's sure to choose him, he changed his decision. Subsequently, he had a heated talk with Hye-seon, who stated firmly that if he was thinking about Min-ji, he should go with her as she had already confessed and was straightforward with her feelings.

Gwan-hee's impulsive decisions and inability to stand by his stance keep making viewers angry, as they pointed out that he was playing with both female contestants and unable to come to a conclusion.

As the Single's Inferno 3 cast sat in a circle during the bonfire, Hye-seon cried as the show was about to end, and watching Hye-seon cry made Gwan-hee move to tears, evoking empathy among viewers who kept their love-hate relationship with the male contestant.

Later, Gwan-hee and Hye-seon talked to each other, almost in tears, describing each other's characters and the profound impact and connection they had on each other's lives. The viewers continued to change their mood from angst and ecstatic to sobbing as Gwan-hee kept the episodes unpredictable with his game in Single's Inferno 3.

By the end of the episodes, viewers kept guessing whom Gwan-hee would choose, be it Min-ji or Hye-seon, because of his unsure decisions.

As he finally chose Hye-seon, and Hye-seon chose him, he gave the reason that their deep connection felt more genuine and stronger than what he had with Min-ji. If he chose Min-ji, he would undoubtedly miss Hye-seon, which was not the other way around.

Taking the viewer through a rollercoaster ride, he finally chose Hye-seon, his first and last paradise date, making many fans sob in joy while some continued to call Gwan-hee a major red flag and stated that Hye-seon deserved better in Single's Inferno 3.

While some are happy and state that both the pair were meant to end up with each other, others are occupied criticizing Gwan-hee for his immature and red flag behavior throughout Single's Inferno 3.

The dating show, consisting of eleven episodes, is available to stream on Netflix.