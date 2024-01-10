Where to watch Single’s Inferno season 3? Streaming platforms explored

One’s paradise was someone else’s hell in the final two episodes of Single’s Inferno season 3, released exclusively on Netflix on January 9, 2024. The smash-hit dating reality show features a group of young Korean singletons left on a deserted island in search of love. With chaos, love, and drama at its peak, the participants can only escape for date nights together.

The official synopsis of the hit reality show reads:

"Stranded and ready to mingle, twelve young flirty Korean singles search for love on a deserted island that they can only escape as couples for date nights on their new island paradise."

Actress Lee Da-hee, Super Junior fame Kyuhyun, YouTuber Dex, and comedian Hong Jin-Kyung served as the hosts of season 3. In the final episodes, four couples walked out of the deserted island together. But four singletons had to leave the inferno alone because they couldn’t find their soulmate on the show.

Where to watch Single’s Inferno season 3?

All eleven episodes of Single’s Inferno season 3 are now available to stream on the OTT giant Netflix. Notably, the smash-hit dating reality show can be viewed in over 30 countries worldwide, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Italy, Germany, Spain, Australia, Japan, and India. In addition, the series' past two seasons can also be streamed on Netflix.

Which couple left Single’s Inferno season 3 together?

Ahn Min-young and Lee Jin-seok, who had a rocky relationship throughout the show, walked out of the island hand-in-land. Their graph took several downfalls, with problems arising from trust issues and frequent bickerings. However, the duo kept circling back to each other.

Kim Gyu-ri and Park Min-Kyu matched early on during the end of episode 2, and they decided to head to paradise together and stayed loyal ever since. Min-Kyu’s firm stand about choosing Gyu-ri over and over made him one of the fan favorites of the season. They weren’t deterred until the end, and viewers loved to watch their bond grow stronger.

Choi Hye-seon and Lee Gwan-hee’s relationship graph was nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. Gwan-hee constantly tested his bond with other singletons, which hurt Hey-seon. An emotional moment in the final episode saw Hye-seon breaking down in tears around the campfire. Watching her cry, Gwan-hee realized that some of his past actions left her in tremendous pain.

Tears fell from his eyes as he reflected on his behavior. Besides Hye-seon, participants Choi Min-ji and Yun Ha-jeong also hoped he would choose them. However, he ended up holding Hye-seon’s hand.

Yu Si-eun and Choi Min-woo’s love began ever since they laid eyes on each other in season 3. Notably, they are the only couple who did not go to paradise together but understood each other through minimal conversations. In the end, Si-eun was given a choice to pick between Min-woo and Won-ik, and she chose to go ahead with the former.

Meanwhile, the four youngsters who had to leave Single’s Inferno alone were Son Won-ik, Cho Min-ji, Yun Ha-bin, and Yun Ha-jeong.

All eleven episodes of the Single’s Inferno are available to stream on Netflix. Those interested can also watch the show's past seasons on the OTT giant.