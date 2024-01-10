Are any couples from Single’s Inferno Season 3 still together? Status as of today, explained

Netflix released the final episodes of its smash-hit reality show Single’s Inferno season 3 on January 9, 2024. The show entails a group of young Korean singletons arriving on a deserted island searching for love. The contestants can only escape for date night as they aim to reach the new island paradise together.

Actress Lee Da-hee, Super Junior fame Kyuhyun, YouTuber Dex, and comedian Hong Jin-Kyung were the series hosts. In season 3, four pairs walked out of the deserted island hand-in-hand as they found their soulmates on the show. Meanwhile, four individuals had to leave the inferno alone.

Here’s the relationship status of all Single’s Inferno season 3 couples

Kim Gyu-ri and Park Min-Kyu

It is unknown if Gyu-ri and Min-Kyu are together after leaving Single’s Inferno season 3 hand-in-hand. They matched and headed to paradise by the end of episode 2 and stayed together ever since. The couple wasn’t deterred from their decision and chose to remain close each passing week. They left the paradise in hopes of getting along.

Their relationship status is unclear because the couple have refrained from posting any updates about each other on Instagram.

Moreover, Gyu-ri and Min-Kyu do not follow one another on the platform.

An Min-young and Lee Jin-seok

An Min-young and Lee Jin-seok are likely together. Their journey took many ups and downs in Single’s Inferno season 3, but they kept circling back to each other. In the finale, the duo walked hand-in-hand, hoping to explore more of love life together.

While Min-young hasn’t posted anything about Jin-seok on Instagram, the latter shared a cryptic note about her paranoia about boasting about their relationship on social media. Jin-seok recently shared a romantic photo strip of the duo, and Min-young’s South Korean response in the comment section hints they are still growing strong. Her reaction, when loosely translated to English, reads,

“Mr. Jin-seok. Thank you. We get along well. Staying effective.”

Choi Hye-seon and Lee Gwan-hee

Hye-seon and Gwan-hee have kept their relationship status low-key after leaving Single Inferno season 3. Their journey on the show was nothing less than a roller-coaster ride. Besides Hye-seon, participants Choi Min-ji and Yun Ha-jeong stayed loyal to Gwan-hee until the end. But he ended up holding Hye-seon’s hand.

The couple have not posted anything about their love life on Instagram.

Hye-seon and Gwan-hee also do not follow each other on Instagram.

Yu Si-eun and Choi Min-woo

Si-eun and Min-woo appear together after leaving Single’s Inferno season 3. Though the duo haven’t outwardly posted about one another on Instagram, Min-woo frequently re-shares the couple’s fan edits on social media. Likewise, in a post shared by Si-eun, she was seen doing the heart pose alongside Min-woo.

Notably, they are the only couple who did not go to paradise together but understood each other through minimal conversations. In the end, Si-eun was given to pick between Min-woo and Won-ik, and she chose to go ahead with the former.

In the last episode of Single’s Inferno season 3, contestants Son Won-ik, Cho Min-ji, Yun Ha-bin, and Yun Ha-jeong were left alone. All the eleven episodes of the series and the past two seasons of Single Inferno are available to stream on Netflix.