"They give married vibes": Single's Inferno 3's An Min-young and Jin-seok's Instagram stories hints at their current dating status

On January 9, 2024, Netflix released the final episodes of the reality dating show Single's Inferno 3, unveiling the last four couples who successfully escaped the island with their significant others. These couples include Lee Jin-seok & An Min-young, Lee Gwan-hee & Choi Hye-seon, Choi Min-woo & Si-eun, and Kim Gyu-ri & Kim Min-kyu.

According to Netflix, the official synopsis for the Single's Inferno 3 is as follows:

"Stranded and ready to mingle, twelve young flirty Korean singles search for love on a deserted island that they can only escape as couples for date nights on their new island paradise."

In the last episode of the dating show, Lee Jin-seok and An Min-young chose each other, leading fans who had been rooting for the couple to rejoice with happiness.

Naturally, both contestants shared some pictures and reposted clips from the show, hinting that they continued to meet each other after the show concluded. Many fans have also stated that they already exude the vibes of a married couple.

"The mom and dad this season': Fans are in awe as An Min-young and Jin-seok end up together in Single's Inferno 3

As the final episodes of Single's Inferno 3 aired, An Min-young and Lee Jin-seok left paradise together. The two had been each other's first paradise date, and despite numerous ups and downs, whether it was Ahn Min-young's initial under-confidence about Lee Jin-seok or Cho Min-ji's cameo appearance in their relationship, the duo circled back to each other. They left the island holding hands, looking like a newlywed couple.

Soon after, An Min-young and Jin-seok shared pictures on their Instagram stories and posts hinting at their current dating status. Despite months passing since the show was filmed, it seems the duo is still meeting.

An Min-young shared a picture of cakes on her Instagram story, indicating a visit to Lee Jin-seok's cafe with her friend Suji, expressing her friend's desire to eat the baked bread again.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes picture of herself and Jin-seok, touching his cheeks and standing while holding his arm.

She also reposted fan edits of the last episode of Single's Inferno on her Instagram story, and Jin-seok shared their last conversation from the show. In her story, she showcased how Jin-seok was lying on the floor.

As the duo continues to showcase their bond on social media, it appears they have a strong connection even after the show ended. Fans hope to see them dating, though there's no confirmation from both sides. Viewers are always rooting for them. The couple was also spotted enjoying Gwan-hee's basketball game together.

Fans are reacting to An Min-young and Lee Jin-seok ending up together in Single's Inferno 3.

Single's Inferno 3, consisting of eleven episodes, is now available to stream on Netflix.