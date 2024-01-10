"Blatantly disrespecting everyone there": Single's Inferno 3's Min-ji angers netizens with her behavior towards Gwan-hee and Min-kyu once again

On Tuesday, January 9, during the finale of the Korean dating reality show, Single's Inferno 3, contestant Min-ji was criticized for her alleged disrespectful behavior towards her fellow contestants, Gwan-hee and Min-kyu. When contestants Min-kyu, Gwan-hee, Min-ji, and Hye-seon, were seated in the back seat of the helicopter as they made their way back to the inferno, fans spotted the contestant flirting with Gwan-hee, who went to Paradise with Hye-seon.

However, given that Min-ji went on a date with Min-kyu for her trip to Paradise, netizens felt that she was being disrespectful towards both her date and Gwan-hee, who tried to concentrate on his date, Hye-seon. When Gwan-hee fired back at her for her behavior and even asked her to not talk to him, netizens felt that the reaction was deserved and the contestant was going a little overboard with her behavior.

Given that it wasn't her first time behaving this way with the two contestants, fans have been all the more frustrated and angered by her actions.

Single's Inferno contestant, Min-ji, angers netizens with her alleged disrespectful behavior towards her fellow contestants, Gwan-hee and Min-kyu

In an earlier episode, when the same four contestants were seated together at the back of the helicopter while returning from their dates from Paradise, Min-ji was criticized for seeking Gwan-hee's attention when she was on a date with Min-kyu. Many fans were also touched by Min-kyu offering his shirt for her to wipe her tears after she started crying, following Gwan-hee's rejection.

However, netizens were strong with their criticism towards the contestant who was openly flirting with Gwan-hee, who was on a date with Hye-seon, when she herself was on a date with Min-kyu. Just when fans were hoping that the contestant has moved on or learned from the reactions she received from Gwan-hee, the finale of Single's Inferno 3 gave more reasons for fans to criticize her.

During the final episode, the four contestants, seated at the back of the helicopter, were accompanied by Ha-bin and Ha-jeong in the front of the helicopter. As they continued the ride, Min-ji was seen tapping on Gwan-hee's shoulder, hoping for his attention. While the contestant tried to brush it off the last time it happened, he seemed to put a strong foot forward this time. He started off with,

"Don't talk to me. Lean on his shoulder and get some sleep."

He then continued to state that he should get some rest by lying on Min-kyu's shoulder. However, she then took the opportunity to put her head on Gwan-hee's shoulder, which collectively angered several people.

As she continued to try and interact with him, even Ha-bin, who was seated in the front row, couldn't get enough of the drama. Upon viewing this, fans were extremely angered and furious at her continued disrespectful behavior towards both Gwan-hee and Min-kyu. They also called her out for her alleged lack of courtesy.

On the other hand, for the final matching, Gwan-hee and Hye-seon ended up going home as a couple and Min-kyu and Gyu-ri also chose each other. Min-ji, however, stood as one of the singles who would be going back home alone.