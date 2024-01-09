"The time I finally forgave Gwanhee": Fans react as Hye-seon and Gwan-hee have an emotional heart-to-heart in the last episode of Single's Inferno 3

Single's Inferno 3 was filled with plot twists, but the last episode of the dating reality show startled its viewers, although with a sweet note. The group gathered for a last drink the evening before their fateful day and broke down in tears, reflecting on the relationships they had developed over the course of the show.

Netizens were moved to see the emotional side of Lee Gwan-hee for the first time in the entire show and tweeted that they finally forgave him after the emotional scene in episode 11.

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 5 pm KST on Netflix, the highly anticipated Korean reality dating series Single's Inferno 3 concluded with its last episode. The episode showcased the individuals' ultimate decisions to form romantic relationships with their selected mates. Following their participation in several tasks, the victors were taken to Paradise, an opulent resort, where they furthered their acquaintances.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for Single's Inferno Season 3.

"I cried while watching a dating show": Netizens express emotional turmoil due to the last eventful episode of Single's Inferno 3

As the last episode ended, all cast members were still waiting for their respective partners to approach them in episode 11. In an attempt to resolve his feelings, Lee Gwan-hee chose to talk to Choi Hye-seon as well as Cho Min-ji.

He admitted to thinking about Min-ji a lot throughout their chat, although he wasn't sure whether she had ever demonstrated a liking for him. Min-ji, in the meantime, sobbed and said she had been honest about how she felt about him. After clearing up their differences, Gwan-hee emphasized that he wished to spend more time with her.

This further confused the viewers of the show and even the hosts of Single's Inferno 3, Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Kyuhyun, Hanhae, and Kim Jin-young, aka Dex. Gwan-hee's constant indecisiveness in the show had even earned him a reputation as a "red flag." However, viewers were startled to see Gwan-hee become emotional after seeing Hye-seon cry in the last episode, which changed their views towards him.

Afterwards, Gwan-hee went to speak with Choi Hye-seon. He described how Min-ji talked about her sentiments with sincerity and without ever holding back. After sitting quietly for a while, Hye-seon voiced her reservations. She observed that the two had more in-depth discussions on their future and if he was still leaning towards Min-ji, he needed to stay with her.

Hye-seon went on to say that she would certainly no longer be doing more since she had done enough. Gwan-hee acknowledged that he had given too much thought to the many ladies in his life.

The contestants grew emotional about the relationships they had forged on the show as they gathered for a farewell drink the evening before the big decision day. Gwan-Hee disclosed that he had not yet reached a choice, which frustrated Hye-seon, Min-ji, and even the viewers of the show.

During Single's Inferno 3 episode 11, Gwan-hee asks Hye-seon to join him for a private conversation after the bonfire get-together. In addition to expressing his regret, he thanked her for having been sincere with her feelings towards him. Citing her as the most compassionate woman he had ever met, he emphasized how much he treasured their time together.

However, after the emotional breakdown of Lee Gwan-hee during the bonfire segment and Hye-seon's breaking into tears giving her farewell speech, netizens expressed that the scenes made them emotional as well. They stated that despite everything, Gwan-hee's emotional outburst in front of everyone and then again in front of Hye-seon in private was genuine and pure. Due to this, fans stated that they could feel "that the tears are how sorry he is for Hye-seon."

A number of emotional breakdowns and heated disagreements resulted from the singles having to make final judgements while thoughtfully weighing their feelings, as shown in episode 11 of Single's Inferno 3.

Four happy couples came out by the conclusion of Single's Inferno 3: Yu Si-eun and Choi Min-woo, Kim Gyu-ri and Park Min-kyu, Lee Jin-seok and An Min-young, and the controversial Lee Gwan-hee with the fan-favorite Choi Hye-seon were among them.