"A lady who knows her worth": Netizens praise Choi Hye-seon from Single's Inferno 3 for standing her ground against Lee Gwan-hee

A brand-new episode 9 of the highly anticipated Korean dating program Single's Inferno 3 debuted on Netflix on Tuesday, January 2, 2023, at 5 p.m. KST. Participant Gwan-hee was on the verge of choosing Min-Ji. However, his date with Hye-Seon at the end of episode 9 caused him to reconsider.

Following this, after the episode, a preview clip gave a glimpse of the next episode where Choi Hye-Seon was seen standing up for herself and asking Gwan-hee not to choose her. She clearly stated that she doesn't want to be with someone unsure of their feelings. This part won everyone's hearts, and viewers started hailing Choi Hye-Seon for knowing her worth.

Lee Gwan-Hee continues to be torn between his decisions in Single's Inferno episode 9. He found it difficult to decide between Cho Min-Ji and Choi Hye-Seon as his final Inferno partner. Though his first attraction has always been to Hye-Seon, he eventually became close to Min-Ji.

Netizens praise Choi Hye-seon from Single's Inferno 3 for being an "icon" and calling out Lee Gwan-hee for his indecisiveness

The most recent segment of Single's Inferno 3, episode 9, opened with a cliffhanger from the preceding episode. Female participants fought tooth and nail to win the "Chicken Fight Challenge" and a ticket for a date in Paradise with their chosen partner.

Choi Hye-Seon, Cho Min-Ji, and Yun Ha-Jeong engaged in a fierce concluding round. The three women wanted to be the first ones to arrive so they could choose Lee Gwan-Hee to accompany them to Paradise.

The challenge was mockingly dubbed "Lee Gwan-Hee's Derby" by the latter as he joked on camera that he knew he would be going on a date with either of the three women. Given that she desired to spend time with Gwan-Hee in Paradise, Min-Ji was too affected by the loss.

After having a good time at the Paradise date, episode 9 ends with a preview where Gwan-hee still cannot decide who he wants to select among Choi Hye-Son, Cho Min-Ji, and Yun Ha-Jeong. This led Hye-Seon to tell him directly that she would not like to be with someone who couldn't make up his mind. Fans and viewers lauded her resolve and grace in handling such a tricky situation.

Here's how they reacted to Choi Hye-Seon's statement from episode 9 of the Single's Inferno 3:

More from episode 9 of Single's Inferno 3

A fresh group of eligible singles—men and women—looking for love and a possible romantic partner are highlighted in the series. They all congregate in the Inferno, engaging in various activities and socializing. The victors get to pick who they go to "Paradise" with, where they spend more time getting to know one another.

Before the Paradise selections, Min-Ji had a meeting with Gwan-Hee. As it happens, Min-Ji was encouraged by Gwan-Hee to take Lee Jin-Seok to Paradise rather than Park Min-Kyu. Hye-Seon would pick him, Min-Ji emphasized in the interim. But the guys suspected Hye-Seon would accompany Son Won-Ik, Gwan-Hee informed her.

Ha-Jeong expressed her feelings for Gwan-Hee before making the ultimate decisions in Paradise. All the same, he said, the two had drifted apart not long after their date in Paradise. Ha-Jeong concurred that their ongoing conflict and her eventual apologies may have harmed their friendship. Finally, Ha-Jeong sided with Yun Ha-Bin, Min-Ji sided with Min-Kyu, and Hye-Seon selected Gwan-Hee.

While onboard the helicopter, Min-Ji prodded Gwan-Hee, seated directly beside her. However, Min-Kyu consoled her when she started crying, but Gwan-hee openly ignored her. Episode 9 of Single's Inferno 3 had plot twists after every scene, which kept the viewers, including the show's hosts, at the edge of their seats.

Gwan-Hee and Hye-Seon realized that Paradise was a lot like their first date a week ago when they arrived. It seemed to have gone full circle to the two of them. Gwan-Hee said that he couldn't get her off his mind. But Min-Ji dealt with her emotions towards Gwan-Hee and sobbed again in front of Min-Kyu at the hotel.

Meanwhile, participants Yu Si-Eun and Choi Min-Woo of Single's Inferno 3 made up for the missed opportunity after the challenge. It was obvious that the two were attracted to one another. Min-Woo clarified that he had decided while holding hands as they descended the shore.

Watch Single's Inferno 3 Episodes 10 and 11 on Netflix on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 5 p.m. KST to learn the cast members' ultimate decisions.