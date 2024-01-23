Super Rich in Korea on Netflix: Plot, cast, hosts, release, and all you need to know

Netflix is all set to launch Super Rich in Korea, a reality show based on the lives of rich individuals from across the world who have embraced Korean culture. The show, set to air in April this year, will shed light on the lavish lifestyles of wealthy individuals from Korea.

It will give viewers a glimpse into the ultra-luxurious lives of billionaires who are passionate about their heritage. It is expected to offer a fresh perspective on the lives of the super-rich.

On January 23, Netflix Korea shared an image on its official social media page featuring the hosts of the show.

“‘Super Rich in Korea’ gives viewers a peek into the ultra-luxurious lives of the world’s wealthiest in the heart of Korea," the caption read.

The show has been making headlines as GOT7 member BamBam is expected to appear as one of the panelists.

Super Rich in Korea to premiere on Netflix in April 2024

Plot and release window

Super Rich in Korea will give viewers insight into the appealing and exciting lifestyles of wealthy people. The show will showcase CEOs of luxury business companies socializing with popular celebrities and influencers at parties and will also feature what goes on behind the scenes as these popular individuals attend prestigious events like Paris Fashion Week.

Viewers will also get a glimpse of these individuals' closets filled with high-end outfits and iconic statement pieces. Furthermore, the most exciting part of the show is that it will offer an interesting perspective on rich individuals' sincere love and appreciation for Korean culture.

Describing the show, Netflix wrote:

"This show is a dazzling exploration of extravagance, combining the allure of Singaporean millionaires, the glamour of the Arab world's Kardashians, the elegance of Pakistan's royalty, and the chic of Italian fashion icons, all bound by their love for Korean culture."

It continued:

"'Super Rich in Korea' unveils a realm where luxury cars and haute couture are everyday sights, and exclusive parties are the norm. It's a deep dive into a lifestyle where wealth meets Korean cultural flair."

While the exact release date has not been announced yet, the title will air on Netflix in April this year, as per the platform's Instagram post.

Cast

The main cast of Super Rich in Korea will include Prominent figures from across the globe. The title will feature Singaporean millionaire David Yong, who is also a lawyer and artist according to his social media account.

Popular personality Noor Naim will also be a part of the show. She is often referred to as the Arab Kim Kardashian and fans can't wait to see what she brings to the table. Other cast members include Yoo Hee-ra, who is dubbed as Korea's Paris Hilton, Pakistan's Royal Anna, and Italian fashion prodigy Teodoro Marani.

Hosts of Super Rich in Korea

The show will be hosted by three popular figures in South Korea including the Thai member of K-pop boy group GOT7, BamBam. The Sour & Sweet singer became the talk of the town on X as fans could not contain their excitement after the announcement. Other hosts include OH MY GIRLS' Mimi and popular comedian Cho Se-ho.

The trio will add a pinch of entertainment to the show and fans are excited to see them in action on Netflix.

Super Rich in Korea also grabbed the attention of Korean netizens as it is directed by PD Yuh Woon-hyuk, who is known for his work in variety shows like Knowing Bros, Ask Me Anything, and more.