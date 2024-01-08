Fans swoon over BamBam's look for the latest magazine pictorial with Louis Vuitton: "Visual king"

On January 8, 2024, the luxury lifestyle magazine brand, Hashtag Legend released an exclusive interview with the GOT7 member and solo artist, BamBam. He also has been featured on the cover of the magazine brand for its January 2024 issue. In the interview, the K-pop artist talked about his goal for 2024 and his newly found success as a solo artist.

Hashtag Legend also shared photos of BamBam from the new issue via its official Instagram handle. In the photos, he is wearing Louis Vuitton as he poses for the photoshoot with the magazine brand. His fans are excited to see his photos on the magazine cover and are complimenting his visuals.

"BamBam is looking great!!!": Netizens are obsessing over the new visuals of the GOT7 member for the latest magazine pictorial

Kunpimook Bhuwakul, popularly known as BamBam, is a member of the boy band GOT7 and a Thai rapper and singer. He has released several singles and EPs, including Who Are You and Sour & Sweet. The K-pop artist has also achieved success in the fashion world as he became the ambassador of YSL Beauty Thailand.

Now, Hashtag Legend has also collaborated with the K-pop idol and featured him in the January 2024 issue. According to the magazine brand, currently, the K-pop artist is busy with his world tour. In addition to the interview, he also did a photoshoot for the cover and for that, he is wearing different outfits from the French luxury fashion house, Louis Vuitton.

Fans are giving positive reactions to BamBam's new visuals. People are thanking the magazine brand for releasing amazing photos of the K-pop star. Netizens are saying that he is looking cool and charismatic. Here are some of the fans' comments from the official Instagram posts by the magazine brand.

In the photos, BamBam is wearing:

Black Camouflage cropped jacket and pleated shorts, white shirt, black LV Lovers beret and LV Checker knee-high boots

Camouflage denim jacket and jeans, and black LV Checker derby shoes

Grey Micro Damier PDP collar jacket and slim shorts, white shirt with pearl buttons, black LV Checker derby shoes

Green big Damier Pop nylon tailored jacket and trousers, white polo shirt, black leather loafers, and blue Polochon PM Damier Pop bag

Black double-breasted tailored jacket, V-neck vest, and flared trousers

BamBam's solo album Sour & Sweet is currently available to listen to on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.