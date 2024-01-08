Louis Vuitton's LV Remix Bag Collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

In the new year, Louis Vuitton has unveiled a brand new bag collection named LV Remix collection, setting different trends for the year. The collection of the brand includes an array of bags, shoes, dresses, and others, bringing back the Y2K era.

For the campaign, Louis Vuitton chose its brand ambassador, Ouyang Nana, a Taiwanese singer. Other celebrities like Phoebe Dynevor, Lous and the Yakuza, and Shay Mitchell were featured in this campaign, exuding an array of fashion elements for the year.

Louis Vuitton entails denim fabric, leather, and its signature LV monogram in the collection. Starting from the purse to the pochette, the LV Remix collection garners a diverse range of bags. The collection is now live in the store, offering an array of fashion elements in denim.

The LV Remix collection of Louis Vuitton accentuates Y2K trends

While contemporary trends underscore the low-key tones, Louis Vuitton calls up the 20s fashion fad, revering its former designer, Marc Jocaob. The collection encompasses sporty and peppy colors that punctuate Y2K fashion, exhibiting fresh touch-ups on the archival items.

Regarding the LV collection, the brand writes:

"Evoking a nostalgic Y2K aesthetic with a contemporary flair, Louis Vuitton’s iconic silhouettes are reinvented in vintage denim across a range of playful proportions. From revisited archival pieces to new creations, this distinctive collection is imbued with the Maison’s codes, featuring bold detailing and the emblematic Monogram motif."

The LV Remix bag collection showcases a minuscule bag named Nano Speedy, a tiny rectangular-shaped bag, a lipstick, and a compact wallet. Boasted in washed denim fabric, the bag has an adjustable and removable shoulder strap for a crossbody outlook. With the leather handle and golden tuck-in lock, the bag is retailing for $2600.

The home ambassador, Ouyang Nana, exudes a croissant MM bag, one of the trendy elements of the LV Remix collection. The bag is structured with sturdy straps, which can be worn as a crossbody. The enticing part is the mini version of the bag, which is just one-fourth the size of it, slinging from its handle. The bag is available for $3350 at the LV store.

LV Remix bag collection ( Image via Louis Vuitton)

Another denim bag, featured in denim canvas, is flaunted by Shay Mitchell in the LV Remix campaign. With adjustable straps, the bag can be taken as a handbag as well as a cross-body bag, rounded off with a tuck-in lock. It is priced at $2970.

Apart from the denim silhouette, the LV Remix collection assembles a Reade PM bag, boasting varnish leather. Taking inspiration from the 2000s collection, the bag exudes a neon pink shade, attached with a hair clip in the same shade. With a sturdy golden-hued handle, this bag is retailing at the LV store for $ 2730.

Apart from all of these minuscule bags, the LV Remix collection brings a spacious CarryAll MM bag, adorned in denim canvas with an LV monogram. The cowhide leather trim accentuates Luxe allure, available at $ 3450.

In addition to the bags mentioned, the collection offers a range of bags, including the Micro Speedy bag, Croissant PM, Coussin PM, Nano Alma, and more. The compact Pochette bag, Malibu, Twist Little, and Zippy purse come in vibrant Y2K shades, embodying the aesthetic essence of the 2000s.

All the items of the collection can be acquired from the LV brand in different price ranges. However, some of the elements of the collection are already sold out due to their high demand.