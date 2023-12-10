5 best ways to ace the Y2K fashion trend 

The Y2K fashion trend has entered the mainstream, as designers and fashion icons frequently include the features nowadays. In the late 1990s or early 2000s, fashion lovers emphasized edgy, rebellious apparel, creating a bold appeal.

It is quite arduous to determine when or who initiated the trend, but Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Sarah Jessica Parker seemed to be the pioneers in this trend. The glossy silhouette, junky bottoms, or platform shoes became integral fashion elements.

After a hiatus, all these elements emerged again on the streets or the runways by the fashion trailblazers, tapping on the phased-out box of Y2K fashion trends. Several elements took an incarnation, including cargo pants, bell bottoms, low rises, and so on.

Some of them are listed below.

Corsets and some other elements redefine Y2K fashion trends

1) Graphics Tee Shirt

Graphics tee shirts are very noticeable these days, enhancing the trend. One of the most notable Y2K fashion fads, the statement on a tee shirt, was a wardrobe staple in the 1990s. Paris Hilton's white tank top with the graphic lettering 'Stop Being Desperate' generated quite a stir back then. Britney Spears also effortlessly boosted the trend by sporting 'Dump Him' tee shirts.

The graphics tee shirt trend came back after a hiatus when Naomi Campbell was spotted wearing a tee shirt with text in bold letters. The trend got a push when Olivia Rodrigo, the Gen Z kid, uploaded her selfie with a graphics tee shirt and pigtail.

2) The Ballet Flats

Balletcore, one of the prominent trends of 2023, brings traction to ballet flats shoes. As a timeless piece, this shoe has been in the closet of every fashion enthusiast, but as the Y2K fashion trend continues, this shoe is taking a surge.

Bella Hadid, the queen of street style fashion, brought back the fashion ballet trend when she exuded the ballet flat from Miu Miu. Several other celebrities showed up in these ballet flats, making it a remarkable trend among Gen Z.

3) Cargo Pants

Cargo pants made their fashion debut as a vital part of the Y2K fashion trend. This utilitarian design was a key way to look hip, but its junky appeal waned for a few years.

Fashion icons like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber refreshed the cargo trend by pairing them with tank tops or leather jackets. Even Diesel, Miu Miu, and Givenchy showcased an assortment on their 2023 Spring collection.

4) Corsets

Corsets, introduced as underwear, became a fashion staple in the late 90s. This fashion element transitioned into an integral fashion element for the red carpet gown, providing a feminine allure. This vintage piece became an inspiration for many designers to adorn their muse.

Dua Lipa and Kourtney Kardashian embraced this fashion at the Met Gala, while Camila Cabello or Anne Hathway wore them as the top, paired with jeans. As the Y2K fashion trend, one can slay street fashion with corset tops.

5) Pleated Skirt

Who doesn't remember the epic of Merilyn Monroe's flying skirt scene? That pleated skirt snatched attention in no time. This vintage piece showed up after the hiatus, smacking the Y2K fashion trends. The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, was often spotted wearing a pleated skirt, providing royal allure.

This particular fashion piece is quite popular among K-pop idols, exuding Y2K fashion trends. Blackpink Jisoo was photographed in a pleated skirt with a leather jacket, while Wendy from Red Velvet paired it with a chunky loafer.

Y2K fashion trend emphasizes the cutout silhouette, which often appears on red carpet attire. Also, platform boots are quite trendy nowadays, as Gen Z stars incorporate them often. The classic UGG boots, an integral fashion element in winter, can be embraced as a fashion trend.

Apart from them, some accessories, like trucker caps and nameplate necklaces, can be embraced to elevate the edgy look. One can don denim skirts to incorporate the trend.