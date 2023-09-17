The "ballet flats" Tiktok trend for Fall 2023 receives mixed reactions: “I will not be participating but I hope y’all have fun” 

The comeback of ballet flats in Fall 2023 has made these timeless shoes the 'talk of the town' once again. These beautiful flats, inspired by a dancer's slipper, have been a staple in the fashion world for decades. They have held a sweet spot in women's closets, symbolizing elegance, simplicity, and comfort.

But as trends keep changing, they faded into the background with the rise of sneakers, chunky heels, and boots. Yet, thanks to the cyclical nature of fashion and the power of TikTok, ballet flats are back, and they're creating quite the buzz for Fall 2023.

Here comes the "Ballet Flats" TikTok trend for Fall 2023, a fashion resurgence that has divided the internet. While some are thrilled to see the return of these comfy classics, others are a tad more skeptical.

Fans gave mixed reaction to the ballet flats (Image via instagram/@diet_prada)

Mixed reactions on the Ballet Flats Tiktok trend for Fall 2023

The mixed reactions were aptly summarized by one user's comment: "The shoes that gave me plantar fasciitis in primary school" to simply "I refuse."

Fans had mixed reaction to the ballet flats (Image via instagram/@diet_prada)

Fans on the re-appearance of ballet flats (Image via instagram/@diet_prada)

The “Ballet Flats” Tiktok trend for Fall 2023 certainly stirred the pot.

Mixed reaction to the ballet flats (Image via instagram/@diet_prada)

While some reminisced about their past experiences with comments like "This is for the girls who suffered with the Rocket Dog ballet flats, let us have our moment," others were wary of their return.

Fans reacting to the ballet flats (Image via instagram/@diet_prada)

The sheer lack of foot support was a recurring concern, with one user saying, "My lumbar spasm'd just looking at this."

Fans' reaction to the ballet flats (Image via instagram/@diet_prada)

Yet, some fans defended the trend and requested designer tags to flaunt their odor-free experiences.

Fans' mixed reaction to the ballet flats (Image via instagram/@diet_prada)

Fans reacting to the ballet flats (Image via instagram/@diet_prada)

Comments such as "Some of us never stopped wearing them lol" and "These bring me back to working in a male dominated finance office in 2005," painted a picture of nostalgia.

The backstory of the "ballet flats" Tiktok trend for Fall 2023

Expand Tweet

Ballet flats can trace their origins back to the 16th century. They evolved as a shoe for ballet dancers in the 19th century, allowing dancers to glide gracefully without the hindrance of heels.

Fans reacting to the ballet flats (Image via instagram/@diet_prada)

By the mid-20th century, these flats transitioned into everyday wear, primarily due to Hollywood icons like Audrey Hepburn, who popularized them as a chic alternative to heels.

Despite their rich history and association with elegance, ballet flats have seen their share of ups and downs in the fashion industry.

Fashion is all about evolution and cyclical trends. Ballet flats, with their rich history and iconic status, will always find a way to pirouette back into our lives. Whether one loves them or loathes them, their reemergence on platforms like TikTok for Fall 2023, showcases their timeless appeal.

As with all trends, personal comfort and style reign supreme. So, for those who are waiting to hop onto the ballet flat bandwagon or sitting this dance out, the fashion world spins on.