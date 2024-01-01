5 celebrities who aced the Y2K fashion trend on the red carpet

The Y2K fashion trend made a huge comeback in 2023 and everyone, celebrities included, adjusted their wardrobe staples to accommodate the loud and bold aesthetic of the early 2000s fashion. Y2K fashion trend involves low-rise jeans, unbuttoned pants, ribbed tanks, ballet flats, and chunky belts amongst other fashion styles.

The red carpet was not left out of the Y2K fever as several celebrities and fashion influencers could be seen strutting with various forms of the Y2K fashion aesthetic. Elizabeth Olsen, Emily Ratajkowski, Devon Aoki, and countless others did justice to the Y2K trend on the red carpet.

All fashion trends are timeless and remain relevant for years to come, and the Y2K aesthetic in 2023 is proof of that:

Celebrities who served Y2K fashion looks on the red carpet

1. Emily Ratajkowski at the VMAs 2023

The model cum author looked stylish on the red carpet in a Jean Paul Gaultier green halter neck dress accented by vintage floral patterns. Emily channeled the Y2K fashion trend with the sultry outfit inspired by Christina Aguileira's scarf top for the vast in 2002.

She complemented the look with a Fendi baguette bag and heels from Piferi. Emily kept her makeup dewy and glossy with her hair styled into side parts and framing her stunning face.

2. Devon Aoki at the Met Gala 2023

The Supermodel's look for the highbrow fashion event had Y2K fashion written all over it. Her exquisite white and black gown designed by Jeremy Scott paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld's legacy in fashion.

The gown featured a wing-shaped design on the bust in black embroidery. The White bodice draped to the ground elegantly with the skirt area dressed in shimmering black. Her makeup was bold with the red lip look giving the black and white aesthetic a pop of color.

3. Paris Hilton at the Met Gala 2023

The socialite-turned-disc jockey made her first Met Gala appearance in a black ensemble, paying homage to the Y2K fashion trend. The Marc Jacobs gown featured a glittering bust and a long leather skirt.

The monochromatic look was complemented by a black rosette around her neck and sequined platforms. Her smoky eyes and bold makeup complemented her attention-grabbing style while her hair was swept up in an elegant hairdo.

Her gown paid homage to one of Karl Lagerfield's favorite colors—black, in a stylish way.

4. Doechii

The What It Is crooner looked stunning in a daring pink scarf halter top with spiky Burgundy adornments on the neck and bust. Her outfit was a bold choice as she chose to veer from the conventional shimmering and long gowns reserved for the red carpet by female celebrities.

Her outfit embodied the Y2K fashion trend with low-rise flare blue jeans, showing off her toned midriff and exaggerated ballet flats. Her close cropped hair was accentuated by her bold makeup.

5. Elizabeth Olsen at the Academy Awards 2023

Mary Olsen looked resplendent in a black Givenchy gown that looked like it was picked straight out of a Y2K fashion lookbook. Olsen walked the red carpet in a floor-length black gown made of sequin patterned overlays on the upper and a sheer material for the skirt.

The dress also featured minute details that contributed to its overall unique look like the beaded fringe at the back of the halter, the plunging neckline, and the small train that gave a peek into the floral patterned hem on the underskirt.

Her look was complemented by chandelier earrings, a cocktail ring and strappy sandals. Olsen styled her blonde hair into a middle part with a chignon at the back. She opted for a dewy look, accentuated by bold red lips for a chic look.

The Y2K fashion trend has evidently come back with a bang and it seems our beloved celebrities have caught the fever. The above-mentioned looks were stylishly put together and are sources of style inspiration for those who wish to exude the Y2K look.