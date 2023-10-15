"They are the best": GOT7's heartfelt gesture towards the family of a deceased fan leaves netizens emotional

In a touching display of gratitude and respect, K-pop group GOT7 captured the hearts of their fans during a period of group inactivity. This came after a shooting took place at the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok, Thailand on October 3, 2023.

Among the victims was a dedicated GOT7 fan, and this news eventually reached the group's members. Filled with grief, the seven idols collectively decided to shoulder the expenses for the fan's funeral as a heartfelt gesture of appreciation for their support.

Expand Tweet

GOT7 members send flowers to bereaved Thai family, offer to cover late fan's funeral expenses

The mass shooting in Thailand took place at the Siam Paragon mall, one of the biggest malls in the country. The perpetrator was reportedly identified as a 14-year-old male teenager, who was later arrested after he surrendered to the police, as per K-pop Life. Five people were shot in the incident and two tragically lost their lives almost immediately.

On October 13, the third victim of the shooting passed away. The individual was a loyal GOT7 fan and the group soon learned about the situation. They were saddened about the same and offered to help the family.

Expand Tweet

As a touching act of compassion and gratitude, GOT7, specifically, BamBam, reached out to the late fan's family and offered to cover all the expenses associated with their funeral, as per allkpop. The group wanted to ensure that they received a dignified farewell from this world, surrounded by their loved ones.

The group's members also went the extra mile and sent flowers and offered comforting messages to the grieving family. BamBam even penned a tweet online about the incident on October 5, when the victim was fighting for their life.

Translated to English, the tweet read:

"I pray that the Phi (older someone), who is hurt from what happened rejuvenates her body and comes back strong as before. It's very sad that our people had to go through something like this. Hopefully it won't be anything more than this. Sorry, I can only post on SNS like this. (If there is anyone who knows which hospital she is at, please send me the address. I would like to send encouragement and a small gift for her.)"

Expand Tweet

Fans were touched by the group's heartwarming gesture and took to social media platforms like Twitter to react to the same.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fan reacts as GOT7 members offer to help bereaved Thai family (Image via Twitter/Atinymoon4)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The group's actions reflect the deep bond they share with their fans and the genuine appreciation they feel for their constant support. Even during their hiatus from group activities, the members proved that they have not forgotten the love they have received from their fans throughout their career.