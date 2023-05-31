“Just want to say I love you guys”: GOT7 BamBam’s response after the national emergency alert wins fans’ hearts

GOT7’s BamBam once again won fans’ hearts after he tweeted his love for the fans on his personal account on May 31, 2023. On Wednesday at around 6:41 am KST in South Korea, Seoul citizens were sent emergency evacuation alerts from the government. It was reported that the alert was due to North Korea firing a missile. However, it was later reported to be false.

The evacuation alert was sent to Seoul residents’ phones, and naturally, the Thai GOT7 member was one of the people who received it. After it was confirmed to be a false alarm, he tweeted how relieved he was on his personal account. He even replied to two fans but it was his English tweet that reflected his humble personality, which fans loved the most about him.

BamBam @BamBam1A

just want to say i love you guys

just want to say i love you guys and always thank you in case if something really happened

GOT7’s BamBam responds to the national evacuation emergency alert in South Korea, fans love his response

BamBam, 26, an established solo artist and a member of the K-pop group GOT7, is known for being active on Twitter. His conversations with fans have always been transparent and hilarious, for which many netizens often look forward to his engagements on the micro-blogging platform.

The Thai K-pop idol took to Twitter to express his relief when the emergency alert on the morning of May 31 was reported to be false. He initially texted, "I’m glad nothing happened," in Korean. One international fan asked him what happened, and he replied by telling them about the evacuation alert.

BamBam @BamBam1A 무슨일 없어서 다행입니다 ㅜㅜ

BamBam @BamBam1A

telling everyone in Seoul to run away and go to basement

In another reply to a South Korean fan who said that he must be very nervous, BamBam mentioned that the alert made him think about his future. He said,

“It's just that... These things can happen out of the blue. I'm a bit worried about how to live each day.”

BamBam @BamBam1A

하루하루 어떤식으로 살아야할지 좀 고민이 되네요 ㅜ

GOT7 BamBam’s tweet was then quote-retweeted by fans who praised the K-pop idol for his honest thoughts. They expressed how they related to him regarding living life at the moment.

He later tweeted an emotional message “just in case,” saying that he loves his fans and thanked them for being with him. The post broke fans’ hearts as they couldn’t stop talking about how he wore his heart on his sleeves.

D-525 赤 @yunhoIine

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH BamBam @BamBam1A

just want to say i love you guys

BAMBAM ☹️ PLS be safe always I LOVE YOU SO MUCH

Gombers | MAMAMOO in AZ 5.31 | 💜💚🌱❖ @Gombers04 BamBam @BamBam1A

just want to say i love you guys

Love and support you always @BamBam1A your album was an incredible collection of music, you work so hard, and I'm looking forward to when you can come to the US and see ahgase here. Get plenty of rest, eat well and take your time. It's your path and your pace. We'll be here 💚

shreya | kokkinakis fans fiji @cokeinakis BamBam @BamBam1A

just want to say i love you guys

omg :(( DONT MAKE ME CRY

tala @talafilmzs BamBam @BamBam1A

just want to say i love you guys

love you always bam :(( stay safe my love

Bang_1A🐍🍋 @Bang_1A BamBam @BamBam1A

just want to say i love you guys

Even though he's in crisis, BamBam still cares about everyone first.Why are you so nice?

Mar @rebornshoebill BamBam @BamBam1A

just want to say i love you guys

I almost had a heart attack… stay safe everyone!

kecombrang✮🇨🇮 @amewxicillin BamBam @BamBam1A

just want to say i love you guys

hope you're always safe there, bam :(( 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼

As per Korea JoongAng Daily, South Korea mistakenly sent an alert to Seoul residents to take shelter after the military detected a projectile launch from North Korea. The missile was reportedly a “space launch vehicle” which flew West towards the Yellow Sea. The North Korean government also stated that their launch failed but they will try it again soon.

Several other Korean celebrities also responded to the emergency alert that caused panic in Seoul. Famed comedian Park Myung-soo, Brown Eyed Girls’ JeA, Secret’s Jun Hyoseong, actress Lee Yoon-ji, and TV personality Choi Hee were among the people who shared posts and stories on Instagram talking about the false alarm.

Raphael Rashid @koryodynasty BREAKING: Air sirens heard all over Seoul a few minutes ago, emergency alert broadcast, and loudspeaker alerts in my neighbourhood. Message received below says to prepare to take shelter and let children and elderly take shelter first. Reports of N. Korea launch towards South.



Reports of N. Korea launch towards South. BREAKING: Air sirens heard all over Seoul a few minutes ago, emergency alert broadcast, and loudspeaker alerts in my neighbourhood. Message received below says to prepare to take shelter and let children and elderly take shelter first.Reports of N. Korea launch towards South. https://t.co/E827sbxxJG

Raphael Rashid @koryodynasty Just received another emergency alert from the ministry of interior saying that the evacuation alert over Seoul was incorrectly issued.

Meanwhile, BamBam recently made a comeback with his first full-length album titled Sour & Sweet on March 28.

