“Just want to say I love you guys”: GOT7 BamBam’s response after the national emergency alert wins fans’ hearts

GOT7’s BamBam once again won fans’ hearts after he tweeted his love for the fans on his personal account on May 31, 2023. On Wednesday at around 6:41 am KST in South Korea, Seoul citizens were sent emergency evacuation alerts from the government. It was reported that the alert was due to North Korea firing a missile. However, it was later reported to be false.
The evacuation alert was sent to Seoul residents’ phones, and naturally, the Thai GOT7 member was one of the people who received it. After it was confirmed to be a false alarm, he tweeted how relieved he was on his personal account. He even replied to two fans but it was his English tweet that reflected his humble personality, which fans loved the most about him.
GOT7’s BamBam responds to the national evacuation emergency alert in South Korea, fans love his response
BamBam, 26, an established solo artist and a member of the K-pop group GOT7, is known for being active on Twitter. His conversations with fans have always been transparent and hilarious, for which many netizens often look forward to his engagements on the micro-blogging platform.
The Thai K-pop idol took to Twitter to express his relief when the emergency alert on the morning of May 31 was reported to be false. He initially texted, "I’m glad nothing happened," in Korean. One international fan asked him what happened, and he replied by telling them about the evacuation alert.
In another reply to a South Korean fan who said that he must be very nervous, BamBam mentioned that the alert made him think about his future. He said,
“It's just that... These things can happen out of the blue. I'm a bit worried about how to live each day.”
GOT7 BamBam’s tweet was then quote-retweeted by fans who praised the K-pop idol for his honest thoughts. They expressed how they related to him regarding living life at the moment.
He later tweeted an emotional message “just in case,” saying that he loves his fans and thanked them for being with him. The post broke fans’ hearts as they couldn’t stop talking about how he wore his heart on his sleeves.
As per Korea JoongAng Daily, South Korea mistakenly sent an alert to Seoul residents to take shelter after the military detected a projectile launch from North Korea. The missile was reportedly a “space launch vehicle” which flew West towards the Yellow Sea. The North Korean government also stated that their launch failed but they will try it again soon.
Several other Korean celebrities also responded to the emergency alert that caused panic in Seoul. Famed comedian Park Myung-soo, Brown Eyed Girls’ JeA, Secret’s Jun Hyoseong, actress Lee Yoon-ji, and TV personality Choi Hee were among the people who shared posts and stories on Instagram talking about the false alarm.
Meanwhile, BamBam recently made a comeback with his first full-length album titled Sour & Sweet on March 28.