GOT7's BamBam creates chaos with hilarious tweet from the restroom

A still of the GOT7 member BamBam (Image via Instagram/@bambam1a)
Modified Aug 04, 2022 12:48 PM IST

GOT7's BamBam is famed for having the most iconic Twitter interactions with fans. The second youngest GOT7 member recently sent Aghases (name of GOT7's fandom) laughing with his new revelation.

On August 2, the Thai rapper shared a meme on Twitter where he creatively explained the condition of one's digestive system after having spicy food the previous night. The meme showed a man bent down on his stomach as fire blew out behind him.

He also added that the tweet was made in the restroom.

The TMI tweet had the right effect on fans as they couldn't stop responding with their own post-spicy-food traumas.

GOT7' BamBam sends Aghases flying with laughter with his TMI tweet

GOT7's BamBam shared his washroom trials with his fans and set the internet on fire.

The GOT7 singer is the most active on Twitter amongst the group, and is known for being a bit too real with his fans. It definitely goes in his favor, for the fans love his hilariously genuine takes on various situations that he expresses through the most creative memes.

In a recent tweet, BamBam explained the condition of his stomach after having spicy food the night before. He wrote,

"Do u know this feeling..? when u had something spicy and go to rest room the next day (tweet in restroom)."

He also added a suitable gif to make his explanation as graphic as possible. The gif showed a man bent down uncomfortably and spewing fire behind.

do u know this feeling..?when u had something spicy and go to rest room the next day🥲(tweet in restroom) https://t.co/ljwxPxc2s4

Fans had a laughing fest as they responded with their own funny tweets.

One fan also teased him and asked for proof from the washroom or they would not believe him.

@BamBam1A Send proof or it never happened https://t.co/GnK5pSVXJq

The K-pop idol cleverly sent another meme instead of a picture to convey how he really was really suffering inside.

@cutebeomie https://t.co/aPK1wjSZDv

Fans dragged his best friend Stray Kids' Bang Chan into the memefest as well. The K-pop idol was recently seen suffering from the after effects of having some really spicy noodles a day before the ISAC (Idol Star Athletic Championships).

Fans added that Bang Chan would probably relate to his pain since he too had to suffer after his spicy ordeal.

@BamBam1A bang chan can relate after eating those damn fire noodles like https://t.co/gN9hQgn2xP
@beyondyasmin @BamBam1A Well yes. 😂https://t.co/51eUMOSeET
@BamBam1A mans went thru so many stages of grief😭 https://t.co/5Ie59tDcSe
@beyondyasmin @BamBam1A Lmao he's fighting for his life not to drink the milk even though it's just on the table in front of him 🥹, and drinking water makes it even worse 🔥
@bamsribbon @BamBam1A @cutebeomie mmhmm i know lol he’s besties with chan and apparently friends don’t let friends have gastrointestinal issues alone 🥰
@BamBam1A Just relax and sit in cold water https://t.co/99mHckBqKy
@BamBam1A @cutebeomie u need pepto https://t.co/fOfYO28rPQ
@BamBam1A Bambam, 29min ago we haven't news about you, pls report
@BamBam1A Maaaann I hate to say it but this was me yesterday 🤣 I feel you Bam! Ate Taco Bell 💀 https://t.co/YmovuztdSV
@BamBam1A i know someone who can help u out... hehehe just call him https://t.co/C5sdjf2tCI
@BamBam1A 💚 twitter.com/gsoullove/stat…

GOT7's BamBam has one of the most genuine personas amongst K-pop idols and his fans love watching him throw caution to the wind when it comes to him goofing around in public. Whether it is him openly discussing his digestion issues, or calling out fans for cheating on him, the idol never fails to start a memefest and ensures everyone has a grand time in the comments section.

The idol also refers to fans as his friends and family.

“I don’t want to call them just ‘fans,’ you know? I feel like it’s more than fans, it’s like family, like friends.” I love you, @BamBam1A 🥺rollingstoneindia.com/bambam-your-fr…#Bambam #뱀뱀 @BamBam1A @BAMBAMxABYSS #GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7Official @ABYSS_COMPANY

Fans love him back equally, and were genuinely concerned earlier this July, when he took a temporary hiatus from Twitter to focus on his mental health.

It shows how much fans look forward to the idols' updates and notifications. It also shows how strong the bond is between the idol and his admirers.

