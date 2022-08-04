GOT7's BamBam creates chaos with hilarious tweet from the restroom

GOT7's BamBam is famed for having the most iconic Twitter interactions with fans. The second youngest GOT7 member recently sent Aghases (name of GOT7's fandom) laughing with his new revelation.

On August 2, the Thai rapper shared a meme on Twitter where he creatively explained the condition of one's digestive system after having spicy food the previous night. The meme showed a man bent down on his stomach as fire blew out behind him.

He also added that the tweet was made in the restroom.

The TMI tweet had the right effect on fans as they couldn't stop responding with their own post-spicy-food traumas.

The GOT7 singer is the most active on Twitter amongst the group, and is known for being a bit too real with his fans. It definitely goes in his favor, for the fans love his hilariously genuine takes on various situations that he expresses through the most creative memes.

BamBam @BamBam1A do u know this feeling..?

when u had something spicy and go to rest room the next day🥲

Fans had a laughing fest as they responded with their own funny tweets.

One fan also teased him and asked for proof from the washroom or they would not believe him.

The K-pop idol cleverly sent another meme instead of a picture to convey how he really was really suffering inside.

Fans dragged his best friend Stray Kids' Bang Chan into the memefest as well. The K-pop idol was recently seen suffering from the after effects of having some really spicy noodles a day before the ISAC (Idol Star Athletic Championships).

Fans added that Bang Chan would probably relate to his pain since he too had to suffer after his spicy ordeal.

yas*✩* @beyondyasmin @BamBam1A bang chan can relate after eating those damn fire noodles like @BamBam1A bang chan can relate after eating those damn fire noodles like https://t.co/gN9hQgn2xP

yas*✩* @beyondyasmin @BamBam1A mans went thru so many stages of grief @BamBam1A mans went thru so many stages of grief😭 https://t.co/5Ie59tDcSe

jen⑰|STREAM~_WORLD•🍃 @huihuiStarlight @beyondyasmin @BamBam1A Lmao he's fighting for his life not to drink the milk even though it's just on the table in front of him 🥹, and drinking water makes it even worse @beyondyasmin @BamBam1A Lmao he's fighting for his life not to drink the milk even though it's just on the table in front of him 🥹, and drinking water makes it even worse 🔥

fer🖤 @mgcxcl @BamBam1A Bambam, 29min ago we haven't news about you, pls report @BamBam1A Bambam, 29min ago we haven't news about you, pls report

Rochelle @UrBlacQueen @BamBam1A Maaaann I hate to say it but this was me yesterday 🤣 I feel you Bam! Ate Taco Bell @BamBam1A Maaaann I hate to say it but this was me yesterday 🤣 I feel you Bam! Ate Taco Bell 💀 https://t.co/YmovuztdSV

may @pandakyum @BamBam1A twitter.com/gsoullove/stat… G @Gsoullove .. sending love to those who are dealing with pain in more painful ways... sending love to those who are dealing with pain in more painful ways. ❤️.. @BamBam1A 💚 twitter.com/gsoullove/stat…

GOT7's BamBam has one of the most genuine personas amongst K-pop idols and his fans love watching him throw caution to the wind when it comes to him goofing around in public. Whether it is him openly discussing his digestion issues, or calling out fans for cheating on him, the idol never fails to start a memefest and ensures everyone has a grand time in the comments section.

The idol also refers to fans as his friends and family.

Fans love him back equally, and were genuinely concerned earlier this July, when he took a temporary hiatus from Twitter to focus on his mental health.

It shows how much fans look forward to the idols' updates and notifications. It also shows how strong the bond is between the idol and his admirers.

