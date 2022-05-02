Happy BamBam day: 5 times the idol unleashed his peak goofy personality

It's Bambam Day, and we cannot keep calm, just like the birthday boy. The riBBon creator is turning 25 today, however, his hilarious ways of making fans laugh are still child-like. The GOT7 member channels his inner child and sassy self on national television, making him one of the most loved K-pop idols.

The 25-year-old Thai-born Korean rapper has achieved several milestones since an early age of 13. After leaving JYP, he embarked on a successful solo career, and will also be working on GOT7's supposed comeback.

But before we praise the talented rapper, let's have a look at his goofiest moments.

5 times GOT's BamBam proved his goofiness

1) Savage replies to fans

Bambam frequently interacts with his fans on social media, and often times, he is seen giving them savage replies. On top of that, he even ends up flirting with them without any hesitation.

A fan once flirted with him by calling him her "boyfriend". He instantly replied to the tweet by calling himself her "husband" instead.

2) Deleting old pictures after leaving JYP

Fati ☯︎¨ @MyBBeommie Bambam deleting jyp picture on IG and twitter be like: let's go GOT7 freedom!!! Bambam deleting jyp picture on IG and twitter be like: let's go GOT7 freedom!!! https://t.co/XYxDFN6Dqk

The riBBon singer bid JYP Entertainment a farewell in the most BamBam-way. He deleted pictures of himself with CEO Jin Young Park (JYP) and the iconic JYP tweet, after leaving the agency, which is still a bummer.

Aside from deleting images with JYP, the singer also unfollowed his ex-boss on Twitter and Instagram, giving his fans a good laugh.

3) Dancing to BLACKPINK's DDU-DU-DDU-DU

치츄⁷¹²¹⁷⁸ @4DTaeChu GOT7's Bambam dancing to Ddu-Du Ddu-Du GOT7's Bambam dancing to Ddu-Du Ddu-Du 😂 https://t.co/otOXRpYzwb

BamBam got everyone on the floor laughing when he danced to BLACKPINK's DDU-DU-DDU-DU in an ASMR video. The scene became more comic due to his crazy hair wig and blue pajamas, which he had to wear for the challenge.

The singer proved to be a BLINK, and gave a sweet shoutout to his fellow Thai close friend Lisa from BLACKPINK.

4) Playing Among Us with fans

ROSÉ's MAID @svnitzys HELP NOT THIS AHGASE SAID "BAMBAM I MISSED YOU" AND HE ASKED WITH "SO, WHERES THE BODY" INDEED HELP NOT THIS AHGASE SAID "BAMBAM I MISSED YOU" AND HE ASKED WITH "SO, WHERES THE BODY" INDEED 😭😭💀 https://t.co/EMxdt4g8tY

The birthday boy decided to play Among Us with fans, and decided to break the internet on a random day. Throughout the entire game, he exchanged hilarious messages with fans and players, turning the game into his own comedy show.

His ability to distract the fans and keep his identity a secret helped him win the game in the end. But his presence was definitely a win for the fans.

5) He can twerk

The GOT7 rapper is not afraid to expose himself on national television. During an interview with People, the Slo Mo singer casually said, "I don't have a butt, but I can twerk," causing the other six GOT7 members to break a smile.

Indeed, he has often served his fans with him twerking on stage, proving himself to be a true entertainer.

With the rapper-singer growing a year older, we expect to see his goofiness increase too. GOT7 is rumored to make a comeback, which will reunite all the seven members. Hence, Aghase (fandom) is looking forward to great music once again.

Edited by Khushi Singh