K-media discusses the surge of K-pop idols establishing their own independent agencies

On January 8, 2024, a South Korean media outlet, Star Today, published a report discussing the surge in K-pop idols establishing their own independent companies. G-Dragon of BIGBANG and members of BLACKPINK, such as Jennie and Jisoo in particular, declared a fresh start by signing with a new agency. The idols' parting ways with YG Entertainment is mostly attributed to minimal musical hurdles while being a member of the massive entertainment conglomerate.

On December 21, 2023, it was confirmed that G-Dragon signed with Galaxy Corporation and is set to release his solo album in 2024. Meanwhile, Jennie of BLACKPINK officially launched her independent label, ODD ATELIER, on December 24, 2023, to explore and promote her solo projects with more freedom.

Following in the footsteps of her bandmate, Jisoo of BLACKPINK was reported to have signed with her brother's company, BLISSOO, after parting ways with YG Entertainment.

Now, EXO's CBX (Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen) have started their own autonomous labels, drawing notice to the bold new directions taken by well-known performers from big entertainment corporations.

EXO-CBX recently declared that they would start their own entirely independently owned businesses, as well as the creation of the autonomous label INB100. For the unversed, EXO-CBX is a subunit of the famous K-pop group EXO, which includes Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin.

The CBX members have been working together as part of the K-pop team EXO for more than 10 years, having made their debut in the music industry in 2012 under SM Entertainment. However, the subunit CBX was only operational for a brief period of time and did not coincide with EXO's operations.

Using the official INB100 social platforms, the agency shared a post expressing sincere gratitude to all of their fans for their unwavering love and admiration for BAEKHYUN, XIUMIN, and CHEN. The latest K-pop organization declared that in order to preserve its artists' dignity, they are always keeping an eye on social media, internet forums, and portal sites. They wrote:

"First of all, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the fans and their unstinting love for BAEKHYUN, XIUMIN, and CHEN. We are constantly monitoring portal sites, online communities, and social media to protect the honour of our artists."

INB100 continued that there won't be any kind of permission or advantageous deals, and they will be pursuing legal proceedings against anyone disseminating inaccurate information, expressing insensitive comments, or slandering their artists through such conduct. The agency declared that, based on information gathered from fans and via surveillance, it will keep up its best efforts to support the prosperous and secure activities of both its artists and followers.

The agency wrote:

"Through this activity, we will be taking legal action against anyone making indiscreet criticism, defaming, or spreading false information about our artists, and there will not be any form of consent or favourable agreements. We will continue to make our best effort for stable and healthy activities of our artists and fans based on data we gather through monitoring and from fans. We deeply appreciate your cooperation in advance."

As per Star Today, an administrator from a music business stated there is a genuine desire among K-pop group members—particularly vocalists—to eventually become self-sufficient. Not only has their reputation grown in value, but the public has also come to recognize each of their unique talents.

The objective is therefore to be more diversified and generate more revenues through solo endeavors as opposed to sticking with the team. The music industry official said:

“It is true that among group members, especially vocal members, there is a strong tendency to want to become independent as time goes by. In addition to the increased value of their name, their individual capabilities have been recognized by the public. Therefore, rather than remaining in the team, the goal is to be more diverse and make more substantial profits through individual activities.” (as reported by Star Today)

The music industry official explained further that it is challenging for agencies like YG Entertainment, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and more that represent artists with different musical tastes to cater to each artist's preference. The agency's chosen music has a certain composition, which explains why the dance styles and songs for the K-pop groups are chosen within that wider context.

He continued that K-pop group members' song lyrics are frequently bound to the agency's style, even if they originate and produce them independently.

"It is not easy for agencies with distinct musical styles such as YG, SM, and JYP to pursue the music style that each artist wants. This is because there is a texture to the music pursued by the agency, and the choreography and music are determined within that larger framework. Even if members write and compose their own lyrics, they are often tied to the agency’s style.” (as reported by Star Today)

The rise to prominence of notable junior groups inside the organization is a significant contributing factor to their departure. Up-and-coming K-pop groups from SM Entertainment, such aespa and RIIZE, are presently highly busy and experimenting with new musical genres.

Additionally, YG unveiled BABYMONSTER, a brand-new K-pop girl group. There is no other option except to distribute the agency's intense management system, which was designed for BLACKPINK and EXO members. As a result, seasoned groups like BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, and EXO are releasing albums and singles much slower than they did in the past.

Regarding EXO, they haven't demonstrated any recent active musical endeavors and just released their eighth full-length album Exist in 2023 after three years and six months. Additionally, since the release of their second full-length album, BORN PINK, in September 2022, BLACKPINK has also not put out any new albums.

Thus, the creation of a one-person agency is an unavoidable decision for K-pop groups and artists like BLACKPINK, EXO-CBX, and G-Dragon to concentrate on their respective activities and showcase their strengths.