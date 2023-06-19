“Then why even release statements”: EXO-CBX reach a settlement with SM Entertainment, netizens have mixed reactions

On June 19, 2023, EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin, and SM Entertainment released a joint statement informing fans that they have reached an amicable settlement. The trio, also known as EXO-CBX, will continue to be a part of both the group and the agency. In the statement, the agency explained that they have solved the misunderstandings with the trio and agreed to move forward together.

The veteran K-pop idols’ legal battle with SM Entertainment made waves in the industry as well as EXO's fandom when it was first announced on June 1. Fans kept tabs on every single move of the group, the trio, and even the agency’s stocks. Although the result ignited a happy response, some fans were upset with the emotional circus they were put through.

On the South Korean online forum theqoo, the joint statement achieved 59.6k views and over 1000 comments. One Korean netizen expressed their frustration and implied that neither the trio nor the agency should have continuously released statements refuting each other’s claims if they were “just gonna make peace.”

A Korean netizen's comment on the joint statement (Image via pannchoa)

Korean netizens react to EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin resolving misunderstandings with SM Entertainment

PopBase_ofKPOP @the_popbase



And they got what they wanted

All online medias were reporting it

People love the dramas 🤷🏽‍♀️ Kpop Charts @kchartsmaster EXO's Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen will stay in SM Entertainment after solving their misunderstandings with the agency. EXO's Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen will stay in SM Entertainment after solving their misunderstandings with the agency. https://t.co/IvFVNFi2z6 Don't tell you didn't understand that this DRAMA was to promote their upcoming CBAnd they got what they wantedAll online medias were reporting itPeople love the dramas🤷🏽‍♀️ twitter.com/kchartsmaster/… Don't tell you didn't understand that this DRAMA was to promote their upcoming CB 😭😅And they got what they wanted All online medias were reporting itPeople love the dramas 😅🤷🏽‍♀️ twitter.com/kchartsmaster/…

2023 has been a rollercoaster ride for EXO and their fans. The year started with official comments about the long-anticipated group comeback, followed by Kai’s sudden enlistment quashing the dreams of a group release, which was quickly eclipsed by the news of trio Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin announcing a legal suit against SM Entertainment, and, finally, the agency releasing teasers for the group’s seventh full-length album, EXIST.

On June 19, SM Entertainment and EXO-CBX released a joint statement announcing the end of their legal battles. They stated that both the parties had resolved their misunderstandings and will continue to work together.

“First, the agency and the three artists will acknowledge and maintain the contract relationship while carrying out EXO’s scheduled activities more actively and continuously through the process of discussion and correction of certain parts.” (translation via Soompi)

SM Entertainment also added that the third-party intervention was a misunderstanding. Earlier, the agency had accused Big Planet Made to have approached and tempted the trio to take action against the company.

The statement ignited a mixed response from K-pop fans. On the South Korean online forum, theqoo, some supported the group while others wondered if the public lawsuit was necessary, considering it created a turmoil in the fandom. Take a look at the comments below:

Korean netizens' reaction to the joint statement (Image via pannchoa)

Korean netizens' reaction to the joint statement (Image via pannchoa)

Meanwhile, despite concerns about EXO’s comeback amid the lawsuit, SM Entertainment released a teaser announcing their upcoming album, EXIST. It will include all the members who are currently active. As per a South Korean outlet’s report, Kai, who is serving in the military, is also expected to have participated in it.

Ahead of the comeback, the group released Let Me In, a pre-release track from EXIST on June 12. EXIST is slated to be released on July 10, 2023, at 6 pm KST.

