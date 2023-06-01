“There was no attempt to recruit them:” Big Planet Made denies SM Entertainment’s claims against them trying to rope in EXO members on board

Big Planet Made released an official statement on June 1, 2023, denying SM Entertainment's claims that they were trying to rope in three EXO members to their agency. SM Entertainment claimed that Big Planet Made was trying to rope Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin into their agency.

For those who are unaware of what is happening, the three EXO members Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin are embroiled in a legal dispute with SM Entertainment. The three slapped a lawsuit to terminate their contracts with the agency. In retaliation, SM Entertainment accused Big Planet Made of trying to woo the EXO members into joining their agency and ignoring their exclusive contract with SME.

Their statement said that they have confirmed that there were "external forces" that were approaching their artists. The statement added that the "outside forces" didn't really think about the artists and that they were committing illegal acts to lure the artists into making wrong decisions and violating the exclusive contract. SME noted that they will not be sitting on the movements of the people pursuing the "greed of money" and will take all possible legal measures against them.

Big Planet Made released a brief statement denying SM Entertainment’s claims. They refuted the claims that they were trying to take advantage of the situation and rope in EXO members Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin into their agency. Big Planet Made said that they met the members only for personal reasons:

"MC Mong met with his hoobae artists for a personal gathering, there was no attempt to recruit them as artists."

Additionally, they clarified that MC Mong who had met the Love Shot singers is not an executive director at the agency, either.

EXO’s agency SME has accused Big Planet Made of trying to illegally recruit Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin

Korean media outlet Ilgan Sports revealed that SM Entertainment had sent a legal notice to Big Planet Made on June 1, 2023. The legal notice claimed that the latter was trying to recruit EXO members Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin into their agency while they are still signed with their home agency.

The legal notice was sent to MC Mong, who is reported to be the internal director of Big Planet Made. MC Mong is accused of trying to woo the Growl singers into joining their management via personal discussions with the members.

SM Entertainment has accused Big Planet Made’s MC Mong of manipulating EXO members and turning them against their home agency. Big Planet Made denied SME’s accusations and conveyed to the media that there was no attempt to recruit them as artists.

Additionally, they released an official statement clarifying their stance. They denied all the negative press reports about them - including meeting the aforementioned EXO members and said that they have never discussed their exclusive contracts.

They clarified that MC Mong isn’t their company’s internal director and doesn’t hold any official position in their company. They also confirmed that they have received a legal notice from SM Entertainment and will take legal action against them if continue making false statements in the media.

Big Planet Made's statement said that they had never met any of the artists mentioned in the legal notice. The company said that they "never exchanged any opinion or discussion about exclusive contracts." It added that MC Mong wasn't the company's internal director and hasn't concerned himself with any position, job, or operations of the company.

The agency confirmed that they had indeed received a "certification of contents (demand letter) under SM Entertainment's CEO's name. They ended their statement by saying:

"Whatever their intentions are for linking our unrelated company to their internal contract situations, we express our regret regarding it and will take strong legal action should their claims continue."

EXO fans show support for Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin against SM Entertainment

EXO fans have banded together to show support for CBX (Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin) who filed a lawsuit against their home agency SM Entertainment. The lawsuit was filed for not clearing their dues since March despite repeated reminders and adding unreasonable clauses in their contract.

SM Entertainment, on the other hand, accused Big Planet Made of trying to poach their artists and trying to cause a rift between the idols through rumors and misinformation.

However, EXO-Ls are furious and have shown support for their members. They also called out SME for trying to divert attention from the core issue by releasing untruthful claims in the media.

More developments on this issue are further expected.

