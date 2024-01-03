"So proud of our CEO": Fans rejoice as EXO's Baekhyun reportedly established his own company (I&B100)

On January 3, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Ten Asia reported that EXO's Baekhyun established his own company named I&B 100, setting the internet on fire about the singer's new venture.

The aforementioned outlet reported that they accessed information about the singer's newly established company through corporate registration documents. They stated that Baekhyun is the CEO of the company and has already completed his registration as an internal director.

As soon as fans got to know about the news of EXO's Baekhyun being the CEO of his newly founded company, I&B 100, they rejoiced and enthusiastically mentioned that he has finally become a CEO, stating:

Expand Tweet

"Let's celebrate the CEO of the year": Fans are over the moon as EXO's Baekhyun has finally begun his solo journey

Expand Tweet

It has been reported by the aforementioned outlet that EXO's Baekhyun established his own company, I&B 100, on June 23, 2023.

Per the registered documents, the company under report is a multi-entertainment enterprise that will handle a range of functions, such as production, administration, investing, and bolstering the individual pursuits of the EXO member. Internal directors are apparently being hired by the corporation.

It should be noted that the idol started his own company before signing his contract renewal with SM Entertainment and is obliged to continue his activities, such as establishing his own company, releasing his albums, and more. According to the aforementioned outlet's report, both Chen and Xiumin might be working under I&B 100.

As the CEO of his new company, I&B 100, EXO's Baekhyun can process any activities and take part in the production process as well. A more detailed outline regarding the activities of the company will be released soon. It has also been stated that the idol has taken a loan for the establishment of his new company.

As soon as fans got to know about the aforementioned news, they were over the moon and took to social media to celebrate it. They stated that the CEO Baekhyun era will finally begin and they will be able to see the creativity of the idol. They can't wait to see what kind of projects Baekhyun will be releasing and promoting through I&B 100. They are proud of him and also excited to see Chen and Xiumin working with him.

Fans are reacting to the news that an EXO member has reportedly started his own company, I&B 100.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, he has previously established an agency called One Signature with his friend Kasper and is an executive director of the venture.

It has also been reported by the aforementioned outlet that the singer has taken a loan of USD 9.91 million to set up his own company. The EXO member has detailed the reason he went for a loan as translated by Koreaboo:

"I took out the loan because of a promise I made to myself. I took it out with the meaning that I should never neglect the operations after setting up my own company and to always live with that pressure."

Fans are excited to see how the EXO member will execute his future endeavors through his company I&B 100.