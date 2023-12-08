“This is very valid”: Paris Hilton gets internet’s support after revealing reason behind opting for surrogacy

Superstar Paris Hilton recently welcomed her second child, London Paris Hilton Reum, to the world. Paris had her dream of having a baby girl come true as she fully embraces parenthood.

In an interview with Romper, she discussed why she chose pregnancy via surrogate as her jam-packed schedule makes it nearly impossible to plan for labor as she’s constantly working. She also talked about how her past traumatic experiences have given her a massive mental barrier that made a natural pregnancy very difficult. Paris’s openness to talking about such a sensitive issue has rallied her fans and the internet behind her.

Paris Hilton’s Resilience to have another baby

Paris Hilton’s superstar status has put her in the limelight from a young age where the world saw her grow up. In her Romper interview, she talked about wanting to give her kids a private life and make sure they don’t make the same mistakes that she did at a young age. She even went as far as to say:

"Being a mom now, I can totally understand just how scared she was, even though I wasn't a bad kid. All I did was sneak out, go to clubs, and get bad grades."

Surrogacy is not new to Paris as her eldest son, Phoenix, was also born via in vitro fertilization. However, Paris’ desire for surrogacy was in part caused by traumatic experiences of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse at Provo Canyon School early on in her childhood. These horrific experiences meant that Paris felt that carrying a baby inside of her while having horrible anxiety and recurring nightmares would not be healthy.

Phoenix’s birth also brought on waves of online trolls flooding Paris’ social media comment sections with crude jokes and remarks over the size of Phoenix’s head. A wave that Paris made sure she would clap back to. Ultimately, her resilience and support network of family, friends, and fans gave her the confidence to have another baby.

The nature of Paris’ job and international recognition has meant that she rarely finds free time during the year as she is constantly someplace doing something! It sometimes becomes hard to keep track of her different responsibilities. Still, the face of Hilton Hotels, founder of 11:11 Media Company, and her 29 fragrances make Paris Hilton a commodity in hot demand. After all, she is worth $2.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Paris and her family have ensured that her busy schedule does not become an excuse to forgo motherhood, as her sister Nancy made sure to remind her on the reality show Paris in Love. These responsibilities of parenthood with her husband, Carter Reum, will take center stage in her life as Paris Hilton fully embraces the different yet wonderful experiences of motherhood.