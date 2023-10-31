What to expect from Paris in Love season 2

Back in November 2021, Paris Hilton's show, Paris in Love, made headlines when she gave her fans a glimpse into her life as she prepared to marry Carter Reum. Back in February 2023, it was reported that the show is about to release a new season soon.

There will be a total of eight episodes in the upcoming season of the show according to Parade.and fans will get an insight into how Paris is adjusting to becoming a mother. Through surrogacy, Paris and Carter welcomed their son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum on January 16, 2023.

Additionally, Paris will also discuss her March 2023 memoir, Paris: The Memoir, during season 2 of the show. On October 24, 2023, Paris in Love season 2, released a trailer featuring Paris taking care of her son while maintaining her career.

The trailer has been well-received by fans, as it promises some drama and controversy for the upcoming season. Furthermore, according to the Paris in Love season 2 trailer's description, it mentions the following:

“Pop-culture icon Paris Hilton is keeping a life-changing surprise, even from her own family. She and her husband welcome their first child in secret as a way to protect him from a media frenzy, which throws her close-knit family for a loop. As she learns to navigate motherhood and career demands, Paris also drops a bombshell memoir revealing decades of untold traumas, rocking her world and her family once more.”

Peacock is set to premiere the show's second season on Nov. 30, 2023. Consequently, Paris in Love season 2 will release its subsequent episodes every week.

Paris in Love star Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed their son on January 16, 2023

Paris Hilton, a media personality, businesswoman, actress, and singer, and Carter Reum, an author, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist, got engaged back in February 2021 and married on November 11, 2021.

According to Paris, who spoke with People in 2022 about the couple's plans for the baby, they are using IVF. She also explained how they started the process during the pandemic:

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down. We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

According to Mayo Clinic reports, the following is said about IVF (In Vitro Fertilization):

“In vitro fertilization, also called IVF, is a complex series of procedures that can lead to a pregnancy. It's a treatment for infertility, a condition in which you can't get pregnant after at least a year of trying for most couples. IVF also can be used to prevent passing on genetic problems to a child.”

The couple announced the birth of their first child in January of this year. Paris Hilton had shared the following during an interview with People magazine at the time:

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

The first season of Paris in Love is available on Peacock, while the second season is set for November 30, 2023.