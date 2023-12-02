Why did Paris Hilton opt for surrogacy? Socialite reveals reason behind “difficult decision”

American socialite and model Paris Hilton recently opened up about her decision to welcome her children through surrogacy during the season two premiere of Paris In Love, which was released on Peacock on November 30, 2023.

As per People, Hilton explained the reason for her decision in part of the interview,

"Surrogacy was definitely a difficult decision to make. I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public. So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter’s, we decided to have a surrogate carry him."

The model and her venture capitalist husband, Carter Reum, have two children together: a son named Phoenix and a daughter named London.

Paris Hilton expresses why she welcomed her two children via surrogacy

Paris Hilton married Carter Reum, an American author and entrepreneur, at a private estate in Los Angeles on November 11, 2021. They welcomed their first child together, Phoenix Barron, in January 2023.

Paris announced on Thanksgiving that she and her husband Carter have their second baby, a daughter, London, only 10 months after the news of their firstborn. Both children were brought into the world via surrogacy.

On November 30, Paris Hilton revealed on Paris In Love that she opted for surrogacy due to her public lifestyle. The socialite is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels. Her husband, Carter Reum, explained their situation, saying,

"Now having a family with Paris, we want our family to grow up and be normal and not always be known as Paris Hilton’s children. We have to think about safety. When we go to the farmer’s market, it’s one thing if someone stops and asks Paris for a photo. It’s a whole other thing with the baby in tow in a stroller."

Paris Hilton rose to fame in the early 2000s when she starred alongside Nicole Richie, the daughter of iconic American singer Lionel Richie, in the seminal reality show The Simple Life, as per The Independent. In a confessional, her husband also agreed with her concerns about their children's safety and their family's future. He concluded his thoughts about parenthood in the episode by saying,

"I don't think we know everything the journey's gonna throw at us, but we're just gonna tackle it as we go."

Hilton spoke about the new season of her show in an interview with People. The model expressed how she was "excited for my fans to see this next stage of my life, being a wife and a mom." She said that the viewers will "get to experience a really in-depth look into my life and what a fun mom I am and how much love that I have to give and how I am very hardworking."

Paris added,

"This season is also such a healing experience. From going through everything around releasing my memoir and talking to my family about it, and also surprising my mom on the show with meeting Phoenix for the first time. There are just so many special moments this season."

The media personality reiterated her previous words in the interview, expressing that she was excited for people to "really get an inside look into everything" happening in her life. She is currently looking forward to "just being in my mom era. I feel like it's my best era yet, and I'm just excited to show the world."

Paris Hilton often shares videos and photos of her son Phoenix on her social media, as per In Touch Weekly. Paris In Love season 2 is now streaming on Peacock.